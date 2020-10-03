Language Selection

Software: Terminator, Shutter, and GStreamer

Wednesday 7th of October 2020 05:30:11 PM Filed under
Software
  • Terminator Terminal Emulator 2.0 Released, Completes Migration To Gtk3 And Python3

    Terminator, a feature-packed terminal emulator for Linux, has reached version 2.0 stable.

    The application includes features such as split terminals (arranging terminals in grids_, saving and restoring custom layouts, terminal grouping, support for plugins, and customizable keyboard shortcuts.

    After more than 4 years of work, the developers have finally finished migrating Terminator from Gtk2 to Gtk3, and from Python2 to Python3, with the latest Terminator 2.0 release.

  • Shutter Screenshot Tool PPA Updated For Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla

    I have updated the Shutter (screenshot tool) Ubuntu PPA I maintain to support the latest Ubuntu 20.10 Groovy Gorilla, which will be released later this month. The PPA already supported Ubuntu 20.04 and 18.04.

    Due to some packages being removed from the Ubuntu 20.10 repositories, I couldn't build the last Shutter stable version for Ubuntu 20.10, so I used the latest Shutter from Git, which removes some dependencies. This Shutter from Git continues to use the old Gtk2 (though a work in progress branch for Gtk3 exists, but it still needs work), but it has enough changes to get it to run on Ubuntu 20.10. However, don't expect it to make it back to the official repositories just yet, because I had to build quite a few of its dependencies in the PPA, due to them no longer being in the Ubuntu repositories.

  • Collabora & GStreamer 1.18

    It has been more than a year since the last official 1.16 release for the GStreamer project. There were good reasons for the long wait for 1.18 as much has changed since the previous release, with the biggest improvement being the move to Gitlab, a more productive environment. This has led to a significant increase in contributors, which now total 300 (200 more than 1.16!). In addition, 1.18 contains almost 4000 commits for only the core GStreamer repositories, as opposed to 3000 in 1.16. A full description of this important release can be found here.

Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances

Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is. Read more

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

DXVK 1.7.2 Released

  • DXVK 1.7.2 Released With Many Fixes For Direct3D Atop Vulkan

    DXVK 1.7.2 was just released as this popular library for mapping Direct3D 9/10/11 atop the Vulkan API primarily for accelerating Windows games on Linux via the likes of Steam Play (Proton) and Wine. DXVK 1.7.2 brings fixes for various Direct3D 9 crashes, workarounds for rendering issues with AMD drivers for some Unity games, support for disabling log files, and various game-specific fixes/improvements.

  • D3D9, D3D10 and D3D11 to Vulkan translation layer DXVK release 1.7.2 is up

    Developer Philip Rebohle announced today the release of DXVK 1.7.2 to further improve the D3D9, D3D10 and D3D11 to Vulkan translation layer. Used with Wine, and part of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer, it's great to see it still moving along. This is the first release since August and while it's technically a minor release in versioning, the actual fixes included look to be quite important. There's a "major" regression fixed for D3D9 titles that caused crashes in many games, a fix for D3D9 crashes on AMDVLK due to invalid Vulkan API usage, they've worked around some stack overflows in some 32-bit D3D9 games, a workaround is now in place for rendering issues on AMD drivers in some Unity Engine games, another workaround is added for Unicode on Windows "being garbage" and you can disable log files being created.

