Games: To Hell With The Ugly, Godot, Steam and ProtonDB
To Hell With The Ugly is an upcoming adventure game about kidnappings and conspiracies
Worker cooperative studio La Poule Noire have announced To Hell With The Ugly, an upcoming adventure that blends point and click mechanics with a combat system and it's now funding on Kickstarter.
"To Hell With the Ugly is an adventure/narrative game set in a film noir atmosphere. Help Rocky find out why he was kidnapped and tortured in a hospital where strange things happen. Explore Los Angeles in the 1950s through bar fights, mysterious investigations, and a lot of twists."
Just like with their previous title, Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac (which I thought was great), it will support Linux.
Hugo Locurcio is hired to improve Godot's web infrastructure
Hello! Calinou here. I've been a core Godot contributor for about 3 years now, working on the Godot editor, documentation and website. On top of that, I've developed many Godot-related tools such as the unofficial Godot nightly builds, Godot build options generator and the Godot class reference status viewer.
This month, I was hired full-time by the Godot team to rework and improve Godot's web infrastructure. While Godot's core engine now has many full-time developers working on it, the website and hosted platforms aren't as well-maintained in comparison. Being a web developer by trade and a generalist at heart, this was a natural choice for me.
The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition is up with fresh demos to play
Another big event is happening on Steam now with the Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition and there's plenty of new and improved demos to check out until October 13.
Long gone are the days where a demo would be a given, as they're often replaced with paid-for Betas where you get access if you pre-order and all sorts like that. Still a few appear but not a whole lot and that's why events like this are so good for us, although it is a lot to take in with such a short amount of time.
[...] If you're after titles that will offer Linux support, here's 10 I think are worth keeping an eye on and trying out...
The WRONG Experience For New Linux Gamers
Linux gaming gets some tough love as Jason and Matt put ProtonDB under the microscope. Is this kind of rating system broken? Should we be telling new Linux gamers about it? Are there better alternatives?
Should Rockets Have Only Free Software? Free Software and Appliances
Could there be a rocket that is totally free software? Should we demand that SpaceX liberate the software in its satellite launching rockets? I don't think the person who asked me this was serious, but answering that question may illuminate similar issues about the sorts of products people really buy today. As far as I know, software as such is not capable of generating thrust. A rocket is necessarily principally a physical device. But it may include computerized control and telemetry systems, and thus software. If someone offered to sell me a rocket, I would treat it like any other appliance. Consider, for instance, a thermostat. If it contains software to be modified, all the software in it needs to be free. If, however, the software in it needs not ever be altered, and it communicates only through some limited interface, such as buttons on the control panel, a TV remote control, or a USB interface with a fixed set of commands, I would not consider it crucial to know what is inside the thermostat: whether it contains a special-purpose chip, or a processor running code, makes no direct difference to me as user. If it does contain code, it might as well have a special chip instead, so I don't need to care which it is.
DXVK 1.7.2 Released
