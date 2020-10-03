today's leftovers
FLOSS Weekly 599: Foresight Institute - Future of FLOSS, Open-Source Think Tank, Blockchain
Christine Peterson is a Cofounder, and Senior Fellow at Foresight Institute, a leading think tank, and public interest non-profit organization focused on emerging world-shaping technologies. Christine is also credited with coining the term 'Open Source Software'. Host Doc Searls and Simon Phipps discuss with Christine the start of the open-source movement and the future of the module of open source. Christine also expresses her concerns with Blockchain.
3rd Ova Magica Tech Demo Released
Developer ClaudiaTheDev has released a third tech demo of a interesting new game called Ova Magica. The proprietary kick-starter funded game will be available for GNU/Linux, Windows and macOS. It is still in somewhat early stages of development, yet it is already playable with a small 3D world featuring a farm you can explore, good graphics and blob battle training.
Liveslak new features, DAW Live, OBS Studio, logo contest
Most importantly, the hard disk installer of the Slackware Live Edition – called “setup2hd” – was expanded. In the past, it used to allow only the installation of the Live OS to your hard drive. But I received requests to also make it possible for setup2hd to install regular Slackware like the official installer does. It sounded like a good idea, and starting with liveslak release 1.3.7 the “setup2hd” program will let you choose from more package SOURCES than just the Live OS. In addition to the Live OS, you can now choose to install regular Slackware from a NFS, HTTP, FTP or Samba server. In other words, Slackware’s network install feature was added.
Why is this different from the setup program on the official Slackware ISO? Well, the most obvious improvement is that you are working in a graphical desktop environment (the Live OS). You can run the setup2hd hard disk installation in an X terminal while you keep doing other stuff like reading online materials or watching a video to pass the time. Moreover, you can install stable Slackware 14.2 from the Live OS. That means MMC and NVMe drives are supported during installation (which is something the official Slackware 14.2 installer does not provide for).
Goodbye Tekton Condition CRD
Pipeline is one of the core building blocks in designing a CI/CD use case on Kubernetes with Tekton. A Tekton Pipeline is a collection of tasks, which run based on how they are arranged. These tasks can be represented as a graph in which each node represents a task and can be arranged in many different ways.
Kovair DevOps Achieves Red Hat Linux 8 Certification
Kovair Software, one of the leaders in software development tools and integrations, has now achieved the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 certification for its DevOps platform – Kovair DevOps.This certification will provide users with the necessary confidence to use this Platform with the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system.
Old repos removed
It will help to make painless dist upgrade from present Sparky testing to next Sparky stable, and from present Sparky stable to oldstable as well.
As I mentioned before, the old repos: ‘oldstable’, ‘stable’ and ‘testing’ have been removed now, they are not needed any more.
Building competitive advantage by adopting cloud-native approach
At virtual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020, Monzo’s platform engineers shared the learnings and challenges of self-hosting Kubernetes which was guided by regulatory constraints at the time when Monzo built their platforms. One key takeaway for all was that managing and running own kubernetes clusters can be a huge operational overhead. Managed K8s is an option that enterprises should be considering as part of their cloud deployment strategy.
Experience suggests that enterprises are able to accelerate their cloud-native journey by having the right tools and a strong partner ecosystem. Canonical – the publisher of Ubuntu, delivers pure upstream Kubernetes tested across the widest range of clouds — from public clouds to private data centres, from bare metal to virtualised infrastructure.
In summary, by adopting cloud-native application development, financial institutions can quickly modify existing products, get to market faster and provide innovative products and services to customers and thus gain competitive advantage.
Surrogation
A year or so ago, I read this article about how Wells Fargo ended up in such a mess. If you don't remember, Wells Fargo was opening accounts in their clients' name without their consent and ended up paying a few hundred million dollars in fines.
Long story short, a big part of the problem was that WF set a few metrics to guide the company, set strong incentives to optimize those metrics, and blindly let the machine get to work. The company did a great job of optimizing the metrics but lost sight of the strategy the metrics were meant to represent.
Extensions in Firefox 82
Before we get to the Firefox 82 updates, I want to let you know that Philipp has passed the baton for these blog posts over to me. I plan to stick to the same format you know and hopefully love, but leave a comment if there’s anything you’d like to see change in future installments.
[...]
As mentioned earlier, we’re working on a big change to Firefox that isolates sites from one another. In the next few weeks, we’ll be rolling out an experiment to enable isolation by default for most Nightly users, starting in Firefox 83, with plans for a similar experiment on Beta by the end of the year.
For extensions that deal with screenshots, we’ve extended the captureTab and captureVisibleTab methods to enable capturing an arbitrary area of the page, outside the currently visible viewport. This should cover functionality previously enabled by the (long deprecated) drawWindow method, and you can find more details about new rect and scale options on the ImageDetails MDN page.
While we haven’t seen many reports of extension incompatibilities till now, Fission is a big architectural change to Firefox, and the web platform has many corner cases. You can help us find anything we missed by testing your extensions with Fission enabled, and reporting any issues on Bugzilla.
OpenHPC Announces the Release of OpenHPC v2.0
OpenHPC is pleased to announce the release of OpenHPC, v2.0. This is a significant update that targets support for two new major OS distro versions: CentOS8 and OpenSUSE Leap 15.
Postman: The role of open source in APIs - Part 2 of 2
I think the Unix operating system is a good example of why this approach to software development is so valuable. Linux reimplemented Unix as an open source project, reimagining what was possible and paying it forward by introducing another powerful platform to help developers deliver software. Linux is now one of the world’s leading operating systems, proving that open source software also makes good business sense.
Automattic Awarded Coveted Spot On Forbes Cloud 100 List
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (brotli, lib32-brotli, lib32-zeromq, samba, yaws, and zeromq), Debian (php7.0, puma, sane-backends, thunderbird, and tigervnc), Fedora (ghc-cmark-gfm, ghc-hakyll, gitit, pandoc, pandoc-citeproc, and patat), openSUSE (kdeconnect-kde and perl-DBI), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (chromium-browser and spice and spice-gtk), SUSE (hexchat and nodejs8), and Ubuntu (vino).
