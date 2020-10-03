Graphics: OpenVINO, AMDGPU and Zink
-
Ready to move past the tumultuous year that is 2020, Intel's open-source developers responsible for the OpenVINO toolkit today issued version 2021.1 with some big ticket additions.
While it's only October 2020, OpenVINO 2021.1 is out today with support for 11th Gen Intel Core (Tigerlake) processors and Xe Graphics, TensorFlow 2.2.x support, the OpenVINO Model Server for distributing models across cloud/edge environments, and expanding beyond just computer vision.
-
At the end of September there were Mesa patches posted for the "Dimgrey Cavefish" at the same time as also posting VanGogh APU support for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. The AMDGPU Linux kernel driver support has now been posted for the Dimgrey Cavefish.
The Dimgrey Cavefish is another RDNA2 part alongside Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder.
-
I’m back, and I’m about to get even deeper into zink’s descriptor management. I figured everyone including me is well acquainted with bucket allocating, so I skipped that day and we can all just imagine what that post would’ve been like instead.
Programming Leftovers
-
The thirteenth release of littler as a CRAN package became available today (after a three day ‘rest’ at CRAN for no real reason), following in the fourteen-ish year history as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates Rscript. It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via #!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript only started to do in recent years.
littler lives on Linux and Unix, has its difficulties on macOS due to yet-another-braindeadedness there (who ever thought case-insensitive filesystems as a default where a good idea?) and simply does not exist on Windows (yet – the build system could be extended – see RInside for an existence proof, and volunteers are welcome!). See the FAQ vignette on how to add it to your PATH.
-
Debuggers are one of many tools available to assist developers in figuring out problems.Many of the ARM Cortex-M boards support a standard called CMSIS-DAP for hardware debugging. This is designed to let board makers provide a dedicated chip to facilitate communication between a debugger chip and a host. The debugger chip then commmincates to the actual CPU being debugged via other signals. Like all standards, implementation can be incomplete and buggy but if a board says it has CMSIS-DAP support, there’s a good chance it will “just work” for debugging. You could leave all the details to debuggers but it also turns out you can do many of these steps with CMSIS-DAP yourself. Being a debugger is also a great Halloween costume because you can do mysterious things to your device and also stay home. There is no candy involved unfortunately but knowledge is pretty sweet.
ARM has fairly detailed documentation on their website about how this works behind the scenes. At a very high level, you can write to the Debug Port and some number of Access Ports to affect the state of the chip. The actual detail of what’s implemented is given by ROM tables. A fairly common setup is a debug port and then a Memory Access Port (MEM-AP) per CPU.
-
I've been using an ancient Unix program called XEphem for many years. It's very accurate and reliable, but the program is no longer supported, and so it needs to be compiled. Not really an option for most people.
Sadly, the more accessible open source program, Stellarium, does not show Mars features. I'm told that the paid (and well respected) paid program Starry Night does, for Mac and Windows. On my Android tablet and phone, I use a paid program called Sky Safari (it's also available for iOS and Mac). I bought the middle, "Plus", level since I use it for basic observing, not finding ultra-faint galaxies, and it shows Mars features pretty well. I suspect the cheaper basic version also shows Mars features, but you might want to check to make sure before purchasing.
So, several paid programs plus a program you have to compile from source. What free options are there?
Sky & Telescope magazine has a Javascript app called Mars Profiler -- but it seems to be wrong! At least right now, XEphem and Sky Safari (and my MarsMap, which I'll talk about in a sec), are both showing Solis Lacus front and center; Mars Profiler shows it way off to one side. So if you use it, be wary.
-
Last month, the NetBSD/amd64 support was merged into gdbserver. This month, the gdbserver target support was extended to NetBSD/i386 and NetBSD/aarch64. The gdbserver and gdb code was cleaned up, refactored and made capable of introducing even more NetBSD targets.
Meanwhile, the NetBSD/i386 build of GDB was fixed. The missing include of x86-bsd-nat.h as a common header was added to i386-bsd-nat.h. The i386 GDB code for BSD contained a runtime assert that verified whether the locally hardcoded struct sigcontext is compatible with the system headers. In reality, the system headers are no longer using this structure since 2003, after the switch to ucontext_t, and the validating code was no longer effective. After the switch to newer GCC, this was reported as a unused local variable by the compiler. I have decided to remove the check on NetBSD entirely. This was followed up by a small build fix.
The NetBSD team has noticed that the GDB's agent.cc code contains a portability bug and prepared a local fix. The traditional behavior of the BSD kernel is that passing random values of sun_len (part of sockaddr_un) can cause failures. In order to prevent the problems, the sockaddr_un structure is now zeroed before use. I've reimplemented the fix and successfully upstreamed it.
In order to easily resolve the issue with environment hardening enforced by PaX MPROTECT, I've introduced a runtime warning whenever byte transfers betweeen the debugee and debugger occur with the EACCES errno code.
-
HyperText Markup Language (HTML) is used to create web pages and other information that is intended for display in a web browser. Each markup code is known as an element or a tag. The web developer uses these elements to describe and define the content of a webpage. The elements tell the web browser how to display the information (both text and images) to the user.
HTML has seen a number of revisions. HTML5 is the fifth revision of the HTML standard. HTML5 makes for a rich user experience with the canvas and SVG elements, native elements video and audio which allow video and audio to be placed directly in the HTML code. Other important new features include web storage, which offers a more secure and faster alternative than cookies, and geolocation, the heart of every location-based application.
HTML is the markup language, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) determines how it is rendered, and JavaScript is the programming language. HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript are open, efficient and reliable web standards and allow web designers to create advanced web sites with creative graphics, animations, transitions and typography.
-
Odo is a developer-focused command-line interface (CLI) for OpenShift and Kubernetes. This article introduces highlights of the odo 2.0 release, which now integrates with Kubernetes. Additional highlights include the new default deployment method in odo 2.0, which uses devfiles for rapid, iterative development. We’ve also moved Operator deployment out of experimental mode, so you can easily deploy Operator-backed services from the odo command line.
-
A standard pattern across pretty much every language I’ve worked with at least, is to stick statements that import modules and libraries at the top of the page. Some languages make you do this. In Rust I don’t do this for everything, here’s why.
I started to think more and more about what code is like to read rather than write. I for one was reading code far more often than I was writing, and the code I was writing would, over its lifetime, be read far more often than written or edited.
Devices With GNU/Linux and Open Hardware (Raspberry Pi, Arduino)
-
Vecow’s rugged “SPC-7000/7100” system runs Linux or Win 10 on 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 32GB DDR4-3200, GbE and 2.5GbE, 4x USB, 2x COM, 3x M.2, and dual 4K displays.
Vecow has announced the first embedded system we have seen that runs Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. The 150.4 x 106.2 x 48.1mm SPC-7000 and 150.4 x 106.2 x 62.1mm SPC-7100 are identical except for the addition of a heatsink on top of the SPC-7100, which increases its height. The heatsink allows the operating range to bump up from the heatspreader-equipped SPC-7000’s -40 to 70°C to -40 to 85°C (both when running at a 15W TDP). Both models support Linux and Windows 10.
-
Eurotech announced several Linux-friendly “CPU-180” COM-HPC modules with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors that support 2.5GbE, TCC/TSN, quad displays, USB 4.0, and on some models, Functional Safety features.
[...]
Eurotech supports its CPU-180 modules with its Yocto-based Everyware Linux distribution, as well as standard Linux and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise.
-
Most people understand the moons gravitational pull causes a regular ebb and flow in water levels. Those concerned with the sea will likely recite 6 hours and 10-ish minutes as the duration between low and high tide. Consider a wristwatch or wall clock, most mechanical timepieces already track a daily period of 12 hours. With a small adjustment to gearing ratios, it would be easy enough to build a clock that reports instead the tidal cycle of 12 hours and 25 minutes. Indeed this is how most ornamental tide clocks work.
-
While trick-or-treating may or may not be in effect this Halloween, if you’re planning to participate, a mask could be a good idea. To help add some “expression” to your COVID-19 facial covering, BuildXYZ has come up with the Pixel Mask — capable of showing fangs and other graphics on an 128×64 OLED screen to match any costume.
But that’s not all. The device is equipped with an Arduino Nano and microphone that senses sound levels and then animates a mouth on the front display to mimic a wearer’s mouth movements. There’s even a button to activate a special “Trick or Treat” message.
-
As humans, we’ve divided time up into 24 hours per day, 60 minutes per hour, and 60 seconds per minute. With many of us now working from home on differing schedules, time may seem a bit less concrete than before, like something that fades from one part of the day to another.
To express this new reality, e14 Presents’ Matt Eargle has constructed a clock that cycles through “every” color in the rainbow, subbing in a scaled version of the HH:MM:SS time value for RGB values on a 5” LCD TFT display.
The build is powered by an Arduino Uno with an RTC module for accurate timekeeping. The resulting color panel is quite interesting, if not so useful for, say, catching a train. If you do need to be punctual for something, the actual digits are shown along the side, so it should still be usable when things are (hopefully) a bit more normal.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 min 46 sec ago
2 hours 35 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago