Mercurial planning to transition away from SHA-1
Recently, the Mercurial project has been discussing its plans to migrate away from the compromised SHA-1 hashing algorithm in favor of a more secure alternative. So far, the discussion is in the planning stages of algorithm selection and migration strategy, with a general transition plan for users. The project, for the moment, is favoring the BLAKE2 hashing algorithm.
In July 2020, Joerg Sonnenberger started the conversation on moving away from SHA-1. Sonnenberger focused on four major aspects of the transition: which hash function to use, updating the test suite, updating the code base, and backward compatibility.
Sebastian Witowski: Membership Testing
Membership testing means checking if a collection of items (a list, a set, a dictionary, etc.) contains a specific item. For example, checking if a list of even numbers contains number 42. It’s a quite common operation, so let’s see how to do it properly.
Python Morsels: Looping over multiple iterables at once
Often we have to loop over two iterables at the same time. An iterable is anything you're able to loop over with a for loop.
Lists are one type of iterable in Python that we are using here.
Python Morsels: Looping with Indexes
If you've used another programming language before, you've probably used indexes while looping. Often when you're trying to loop with indexes in Python, you'll find that you actually care about counting upward as you're looping, not actual indexes.
New features in the fish shell
Fish (the "friendly interactive shell") has the explicit goal of being more user-friendly than other shells. It features a modern command-line interface with syntax highlighting, tab completion, and auto-suggestions out of the box (all with no configuration required). Unlike many of its competitors, it doesn't care about being POSIX-compliant but attempts to blaze its own path. Since our last look at the project, way back in 2013, it has seen lots of new releases with features, bug fixes, and refinements aimed at appealing to a wide range of users. Some of the biggest additions landed in the 3.0 release, but we will also describe some other notable changes from version 2.1 up through latest version.
LibreOffice 7.0.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 130 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 was launched about two months ago with many new features and enhancements, including support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3, better compatibility with MS Office formats like DOCX, XLSX and PPTX, HiDPI scaling for Qt5/KDE5, and much more. The first point release arrived last month with almost 80 bug fixes, but the LibreOffice development team didn’t stop there so they continued hunting and squashing bugs. As such, LibreOffice 7.0.2 is here today with a total of 131 bug fixes across all core components to improve document compatibility and the overall performance of the office suite.
Oracle Linux 7.9 Released with New Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Based on Linux 5.4 LTS
Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 is here to introduce the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 as the default kernel for x86_64 (64-bit) and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms, which is based on the mainline Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and introduces numerous new features and improvements for top-notch hardware support. These include zero copy networking to boost the network performance and enable building of faster networking products, support for the Btrfs file system, support for the OCFS2 file system, DTrace support, as well as enhanced security and virtualization support for the AArch64 (ARM64) platform.
