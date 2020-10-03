today's leftovers
Haunted House hacks
Canonical – Supermicro partnership at the NFV&MEC Plugtests 2020
The NFV&MEC Plugtests 2020, hosted remotely during the week of June 15-19th 2020 by ETSI, offered network function virtualisation (NFV) and mobile edge computing (MEC) solution providers, hardware vendors and other companies involved in open source initiatives an opportunity to meet and assess the level of interoperability between their solutions. An established leader in the NFV space, Canonical participated in this event and partnered with Supermicro to provide an NFV stack for the plugtests sessions. Detailed outcomes of this cooperation can be found in the official ETSI Plugtest Report.
Red Hat launches Red Hat Accelerators, an enterprise customer advocacy program
Red Hat announced the introduction of its enterprise customer advocacy program, Red Hat Accelerators. Drawing on its extensive community-building history, the customer-facing program serves as a natural extension of its customer-focused approach to both its open source and enterprise product portfolio, enacted to form deeper and more engaging relationships with its customers.
Post-Open Source License – Early Draft
PO_License_Draft as of October 6.
Toward a "modern" Emacs
It has only been a few months since the Emacs community went through an extended discussion on how to make the Emacs editor "popular again". As the community gears up for the Emacs 28 development cycle, (after the Emacs 27.1 release in August) that discussion has returned with a vengeance. The themes of this discussion differ somewhat from the last; developers are concerned about making Emacs — an editor with decades of history — seem "modern" to attract new users.
The May 2020 discussion focused on restoring the popularity that Emacs is felt to have enjoyed in the past. It could well be that there are more Emacs users now than at any time in the past but the editor's share of the total computing user base has clearly shrunk over time. The current discussion has a similar but different focus: attracting new users to Emacs, an editor that is widely seen as being outdated and as having a difficult and intimidating learning curve.
[...]
There was some discussion of adopting the Solarized color palette in particular. As Dmitry Gutov pointed out, though, Solarized makes for a rather low-contrast experience; a look at this screenshot of Emacs with Solarized colors makes that clear enough.
Another area where Emacs is insufficiently "modern", it seems, has to do with keyboard and mouse bindings. On the keyboard side, users have come to expect certain actions from certain keystrokes; ^X to cut a selection, ^V to paste it, etc. These bindings are easily had by turning on the Cua mode, but new users tend not to know about this mode or how to enable it. Many participants in the discussion said that this mode should be on by default.
16K COVID-19 Cases Go Missing In UK Due To Government's Use Of Excel CSVs For Tracking
Yes, yes, you're sick of hearing about COVID-19. Me too. But the dominant force of 2020 continues to provide news, often times with a technology focus. This mismanaged pandemic has already given us an explosion of esports, students gaming remote learning systems, and enough dystopia to make George Orwell vomit in his grave.
Google, Oracle Meet in Copyright Clash at Supreme Court
The Trump administration, the Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America are among those supporting Oracle.
Supreme Court takes on Google vs. Oracle: The biggest software development case ever
As the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) states, "allowing copyright on APIs is a terrible idea for computer science." That's because almost all modern software depends on open APIs. When your web browser works with Amazon, Apple, Microsoft -- any complex site really -- it communicates through APIs. When your smartphone shows you the weather, directions to your doctor's office, or a video, it uses APIs to bridge the gap between services and servers and your devices.
BSD Now #371: Wildcards running wild
New Project: zedfs.com, TrueNAS CORE Ready for Deployment, IPC in FreeBSD 11: Performance Analysis, Unix Wildcards Gone Wild, Unix Wars, and more
Destination Linux 194: Interview with Marcin Jakubowski of Open Source Ecology
This week we have an incredible interview in store for you with the founder of Open Source Ecology, Marcin Jakubowski, a company that is using open source to change industrial machines, and much more, as we know it. In our Gaming section, we’ll discuss the new Left 4 Dead DLC that dropped from Valve! Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, on this week’s episode of Destination Linux.
LibreOffice 7.0.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 130 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 was launched about two months ago with many new features and enhancements, including support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3, better compatibility with MS Office formats like DOCX, XLSX and PPTX, HiDPI scaling for Qt5/KDE5, and much more. The first point release arrived last month with almost 80 bug fixes, but the LibreOffice development team didn’t stop there so they continued hunting and squashing bugs. As such, LibreOffice 7.0.2 is here today with a total of 131 bug fixes across all core components to improve document compatibility and the overall performance of the office suite.
Games: Ziggurat 2, Godot Engine, Sunshine Manor and X4: Cradle of Humanity
today's howtos
Oracle Linux 7.9 Released with New Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Based on Linux 5.4 LTS
Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 is here to introduce the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 as the default kernel for x86_64 (64-bit) and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms, which is based on the mainline Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and introduces numerous new features and improvements for top-notch hardware support. These include zero copy networking to boost the network performance and enable building of faster networking products, support for the Btrfs file system, support for the OCFS2 file system, DTrace support, as well as enhanced security and virtualization support for the AArch64 (ARM64) platform.
