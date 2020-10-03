Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 8th of October 2020 11:58:44 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Haunted House hacks
  • Canonical – Supermicro partnership at the NFV&MEC Plugtests 2020

    The NFV&MEC Plugtests 2020, hosted remotely during the week of June 15-19th 2020 by ETSI, offered network function virtualisation (NFV) and mobile edge computing (MEC) solution providers, hardware vendors and other companies involved in open source initiatives an opportunity to meet and assess the level of interoperability between their solutions. An established leader in the NFV space, Canonical participated in this event and partnered with Supermicro to provide an NFV stack for the plugtests sessions. Detailed outcomes of this cooperation can be found in the official ETSI Plugtest Report.

  • Red Hat launches Red Hat Accelerators, an enterprise customer advocacy program

    Red Hat announced the introduction of its enterprise customer advocacy program, Red Hat Accelerators. Drawing on its extensive community-building history, the customer-facing program serves as a natural extension of its customer-focused approach to both its open source and enterprise product portfolio, enacted to form deeper and more engaging relationships with its customers.

  • Post-Open Source License – Early Draft

    PO_License_Draft as of October 6.

  • Toward a "modern" Emacs

    It has only been a few months since the Emacs community went through an extended discussion on how to make the Emacs editor "popular again". As the community gears up for the Emacs 28 development cycle, (after the Emacs 27.1 release in August) that discussion has returned with a vengeance. The themes of this discussion differ somewhat from the last; developers are concerned about making Emacs — an editor with decades of history — seem "modern" to attract new users.

    The May 2020 discussion focused on restoring the popularity that Emacs is felt to have enjoyed in the past. It could well be that there are more Emacs users now than at any time in the past but the editor's share of the total computing user base has clearly shrunk over time. The current discussion has a similar but different focus: attracting new users to Emacs, an editor that is widely seen as being outdated and as having a difficult and intimidating learning curve.

    [...]

    There was some discussion of adopting the Solarized color palette in particular. As Dmitry Gutov pointed out, though, Solarized makes for a rather low-contrast experience; a look at this screenshot of Emacs with Solarized colors makes that clear enough.

    Another area where Emacs is insufficiently "modern", it seems, has to do with keyboard and mouse bindings. On the keyboard side, users have come to expect certain actions from certain keystrokes; ^X to cut a selection, ^V to paste it, etc. These bindings are easily had by turning on the Cua mode, but new users tend not to know about this mode or how to enable it. Many participants in the discussion said that this mode should be on by default.

  • 16K COVID-19 Cases Go Missing In UK Due To Government's Use Of Excel CSVs For Tracking

    Yes, yes, you're sick of hearing about COVID-19. Me too. But the dominant force of 2020 continues to provide news, often times with a technology focus. This mismanaged pandemic has already given us an explosion of esports, students gaming remote learning systems, and enough dystopia to make George Orwell vomit in his grave.

  • Google, Oracle Meet in Copyright Clash at Supreme Court

                         

                           

    The Trump administration, the Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America are among those supporting Oracle.

  • Supreme Court takes on Google vs. Oracle: The biggest software development case ever

    As the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) states, "allowing copyright on APIs is a terrible idea for computer science." That's because almost all modern software depends on open APIs. When your web browser works with Amazon, Apple, Microsoft -- any complex site really -- it communicates through APIs. When your smartphone shows you the weather, directions to your doctor's office, or a video, it uses APIs to bridge the gap between services and servers and your devices.

  • BSD Now #371: Wildcards running wild

    New Project: zedfs.com, TrueNAS CORE Ready for Deployment, IPC in FreeBSD 11: Performance Analysis, Unix Wildcards Gone Wild, Unix Wars, and more

  • Destination Linux 194: Interview with Marcin Jakubowski of Open Source Ecology

    This week we have an incredible interview in store for you with the founder of Open Source Ecology, Marcin Jakubowski, a company that is using open source to change industrial machines, and much more, as we know it. In our Gaming section, we’ll discuss the new Left 4 Dead DLC that dropped from Valve! Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, on this week’s episode of Destination Linux.

LibreOffice 7.0.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 130 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 7.0 was launched about two months ago with many new features and enhancements, including support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3, better compatibility with MS Office formats like DOCX, XLSX and PPTX, HiDPI scaling for Qt5/KDE5, and much more. The first point release arrived last month with almost 80 bug fixes, but the LibreOffice development team didn’t stop there so they continued hunting and squashing bugs. As such, LibreOffice 7.0.2 is here today with a total of 131 bug fixes across all core components to improve document compatibility and the overall performance of the office suite. Read more

Games: Ziggurat 2, Godot Engine, Sunshine Manor and X4: Cradle of Humanity

  • Ziggurat 2 - it looks awesome and it appears they're planning Linux support

    Milkstone Studios have announced Ziggurat 2, a follow-up to the excellent first-person dungeon-crawler and it looks like it's going to be a lot of fun. In the sequel Milkstone say they've redesigned it from the ground up, with the aim to take everything good about the original and improve every part of it with a "smoother and faster experience, with quicker, more intense sessions, and more interactive and fulfilling progression".

  • Godot Engine pulls in another full-time developer to work on web infrastructure

    Sounds like things continue going well for Godot Engine, as a free and open source game engine it's made huge leaps over the last year and they're pulling in more developers. The next is Hugo Locurcio, also known as "Calinou" who has now been hired full-time to work on Godot's web infrastructure to ensure it's ready for future progress. Locurcio has been contributing to Godot for a number of years across various areas and they also developed things like the nightly builds, a build options generator and the class reference status viewer.

  • 8-bit blood-soaked Horror RPG Sunshine Manor gets a free Prologue and a Kickstarter

    Acting as a prequel to Camp Sunshine, Fossil Games have announced the 8-bit blood-soaked Horror RPG Sunshine Manor. You play as Ada, dared to spend the night in the haunted Sunshine Manor where Ada encounters ghosts, demons, blood-soaked horror and more. Unlike the previous game, Fossil Games will be supporting Linux directly this time and they've just released a free version with Sunshine Manor Prologue so you can try it right now to get a feel for it.

  • X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion delayed until Q1 2021

    Egosoft have confirmed that the huge upcoming X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion is going to see a delayed release as getting it out in 2020 is just not achievable for them. Why the delay? They didn't mention any specifics, just that since unveiling it they said it has "become clear" that the originally announced 2020 release goal just can't be hit. The delay will ensure they can "improve the quality of X4: Cradle of Humanity to meet both your and our own expectations" and they mentioned more information about it to come over the next few weeks.

today's howtos

Oracle Linux 7.9 Released with New Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Based on Linux 5.4 LTS

Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 is here to introduce the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 as the default kernel for x86_64 (64-bit) and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms, which is based on the mainline Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and introduces numerous new features and improvements for top-notch hardware support. These include zero copy networking to boost the network performance and enable building of faster networking products, support for the Btrfs file system, support for the OCFS2 file system, DTrace support, as well as enhanced security and virtualization support for the AArch64 (ARM64) platform. Read more

