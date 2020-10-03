LibreOffice 7.0.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 130 Bug Fixes LibreOffice 7.0 was launched about two months ago with many new features and enhancements, including support for the OpenDocument Format (ODF) 1.3, better compatibility with MS Office formats like DOCX, XLSX and PPTX, HiDPI scaling for Qt5/KDE5, and much more. The first point release arrived last month with almost 80 bug fixes, but the LibreOffice development team didn’t stop there so they continued hunting and squashing bugs. As such, LibreOffice 7.0.2 is here today with a total of 131 bug fixes across all core components to improve document compatibility and the overall performance of the office suite.

Games: Ziggurat 2, Godot Engine, Sunshine Manor and X4: Cradle of Humanity Ziggurat 2 - it looks awesome and it appears they're planning Linux support Milkstone Studios have announced Ziggurat 2, a follow-up to the excellent first-person dungeon-crawler and it looks like it's going to be a lot of fun. In the sequel Milkstone say they've redesigned it from the ground up, with the aim to take everything good about the original and improve every part of it with a "smoother and faster experience, with quicker, more intense sessions, and more interactive and fulfilling progression".

Godot Engine pulls in another full-time developer to work on web infrastructure Sounds like things continue going well for Godot Engine, as a free and open source game engine it's made huge leaps over the last year and they're pulling in more developers. The next is Hugo Locurcio, also known as "Calinou" who has now been hired full-time to work on Godot's web infrastructure to ensure it's ready for future progress. Locurcio has been contributing to Godot for a number of years across various areas and they also developed things like the nightly builds, a build options generator and the class reference status viewer.

8-bit blood-soaked Horror RPG Sunshine Manor gets a free Prologue and a Kickstarter Acting as a prequel to Camp Sunshine, Fossil Games have announced the 8-bit blood-soaked Horror RPG Sunshine Manor. You play as Ada, dared to spend the night in the haunted Sunshine Manor where Ada encounters ghosts, demons, blood-soaked horror and more. Unlike the previous game, Fossil Games will be supporting Linux directly this time and they've just released a free version with Sunshine Manor Prologue so you can try it right now to get a feel for it.

X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion delayed until Q1 2021 Egosoft have confirmed that the huge upcoming X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion is going to see a delayed release as getting it out in 2020 is just not achievable for them. Why the delay? They didn't mention any specifics, just that since unveiling it they said it has "become clear" that the originally announced 2020 release goal just can't be hit. The delay will ensure they can "improve the quality of X4: Cradle of Humanity to meet both your and our own expectations" and they mentioned more information about it to come over the next few weeks.