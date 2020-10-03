Top 5 open source alternatives to Google Analytics
If you have a website or run an online business, collecting data on where your visitors or customers come from, where they land on your site, and where they leave is vital. Why? That information can help you better target your products and services, and beef up the pages that are turning people away.
To gather that kind of information, you need a web analytics tool.
Many businesses of all sizes use Google Analytics. But if you want to keep control of your data, you need a tool that you can control. You won’t get that from Google Analytics. Luckily, Google Analytics isn’t the only game on the web.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 848 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 5 open source alternatives to Google Analytics
If you have a website or run an online business, collecting data on where your visitors or customers come from, where they land on your site, and where they leave is vital. Why? That information can help you better target your products and services, and beef up the pages that are turning people away. To gather that kind of information, you need a web analytics tool. Many businesses of all sizes use Google Analytics. But if you want to keep control of your data, you need a tool that you can control. You won’t get that from Google Analytics. Luckily, Google Analytics isn’t the only game on the web.
openIMIS: Open-source Health Financing Package
openIMIS is an open-source healthcare finance package that is developed and maintained by active community of developers and packed by several world leading class organization. The main goal of it is to provide an efficient healthcare finance system as an alternative for the commercial solutions which usually come with a high cost. openIMIS journey started back in 2012, since then, it has been evolving ever since and proven resource and cost-effective in low resources environment and countries. It currently runs in many healthcare facilities in Tanzania, Chad, Nepal, DRC and Cameroon.
Thunderbird, grep, systemd Update in Tumbleweed
Systemd 246.6, grep 3.5 and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3.1 became available in openSUSE Tumbleweed this week.
Four snapshots have been released so far this month.
The most recent snapshot, 20201007, brought a new version update of the general purpose parser bison 3.7.2, which fixed all known Bison Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure related to the bison program itself, but not the generated code. The GNU C Library, glibc, 2.32 corrected the locking and cancellation cleanup in syslog functions; the update also deprecated the
Python Programming
Recent comments
1 min ago
19 min 18 sec ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago