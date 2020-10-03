Top 5 open source alternatives to Google Analytics
If you have a website or run an online business, collecting data on where your visitors or customers come from, where they land on your site, and where they leave is vital. Why? That information can help you better target your products and services, and beef up the pages that are turning people away.
To gather that kind of information, you need a web analytics tool.
Many businesses of all sizes use Google Analytics. But if you want to keep control of your data, you need a tool that you can control. You won’t get that from Google Analytics. Luckily, Google Analytics isn’t the only game on the web.
openIMIS: Open-source Health Financing Package
openIMIS is an open-source healthcare finance package that is developed and maintained by active community of developers and packed by several world leading class organization.
The main goal of it is to provide an efficient healthcare finance system as an alternative for the commercial solutions which usually come with a high cost.
openIMIS journey started back in 2012, since then, it has been evolving ever since and proven resource and cost-effective in low resources environment and countries. It currently runs in many healthcare facilities in Tanzania, Chad, Nepal, DRC and Cameroon.
Thunderbird, grep, systemd Update in Tumbleweed
Systemd 246.6, grep 3.5 and Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3.1 became available in openSUSE Tumbleweed this week.
Four snapshots have been released so far this month.
The most recent snapshot, 20201007, brought a new version update of the general purpose parser bison 3.7.2, which fixed all known Bison Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure related to the bison program itself, but not the generated code. The GNU C Library, glibc, 2.32 corrected the locking and cancellation cleanup in syslog functions; the update also deprecated the header and removed the sysctl function. The snapshot was released a couple of hours ago and started trending at a stable rating of 96, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer.
Email client Alpine was the only other package besides the several RubyGem packages there were updated in snapshot 20201005. The alpine 2.23.2 version added a shortcut to broaden or narrow searches and also expanded the configuration screen for XOAUTH2 so it can include the username and tenant. Many of the action/active packages of RubyGem updated from version 5.2.4.2 to 5.2.4.4, which fixed multiple CVEs. The 0.7.0.1 version of rubygem-bundler-audit fixed an issue with Bundler parsing. Some enhancements were made in the update of rubygem-fluentd from version 1.10.3 to version 1.11.2; the package also refactored the of code in it’s latest release. There were two major RubyGem packages updated in the snapshot. One of those was the Sept. 17 release of rubygem-puma 5.0.0; the package provides new experimental commands and options as well as allowing compiling without OpenSSL and dynamically loading files needed for SSL, add ‘no ssl’ Continuous Integration. The other major update was rubygem-vagrant_cloud 3.0.0. The snapshot is trending stable at a 91 rating.
Python Programming
-
Python is a powerful programming language for mobile and web development projects. It is also the most popular programming language for AI in 2020. RedI Python development’s use cases in scientific computing, statistics, and education make it one of the highly preferred programming languages for Python programmers.
python pros and cons
The open-source programming language launched in 1992 is now on the verge of becoming the most popular and used programming language. Due to the rise in demand for AI and ML applications, Python web programming is now the first thing that comes to mind for coding such applications.
-
Matplotlib is one of the most widely used data visualization libraries in Python. Much of Matplotlib's popularity comes from its customization options - you can tweak just about any element from its hierarchy of objects.
In this tutorial, we'll take a look at how to change a figure size in Matplotlib.
-
Over more than one and a half months, we introduced many improvements in the plugin to make your work with it more productive and comfortable.
-
So asyncio is particularly useful for things like database queries, API requests, IO operation where the CPU wouldn’t do any actual operations but it would stay in WAIT until it gets the requested data from the endpoint.
While it does wait for this IO other operations can be done. This could be either other work within the same application (think about Tornado for example), handling other request or it can progress with the execution and only wait for the data when it becomes necessary.
-
The second build of PyCharm 2020.3 is now available in the Early Access Program with features and fixes that will make your experience smoother and more productive.
We invite you to join the program to test, share your thoughts, and help us make a better PyCharm for you and all our users!
-
In this episode, I added a landing page design to the app that I’m building. By using a Tailwind CSS landing page template, I could fit the design in with my existing CSS tools.
Recent comments
1 min ago
19 min 18 sec ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago