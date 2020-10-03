Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 9th of October 2020 02:53:44 AM

Earlier this year one Fedora user released an unofficial script for building a version of the popular desktop Linux distribution that could run on the PinePhone.

Now things are starting to look a little more official.

Fedora Infrastructure Lead Kevin Fenzi made an announcement in the Fedora mailing list recently that the team is reviving the Fedora Mobility SIG, a group of developers interesting in bringing Fedora to phones.