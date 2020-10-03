Google developers have released Chromium 86 to the public. Head over to the “Stable Channel” blog to read more details about this new major version.

And then get the fresh packages for chromium-86.0.4240.75 ! This is an urgent upgrade request, because the new release plugs a critical security hole in the online payments code which gives the attacker full access to your local machine (CVE-2020-15967: Use after free in payments).

Chromium 86 addresses 34 other security issues, none of the others are critical.