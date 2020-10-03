Language Selection

Security Leftovers

Security
Security
  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (activemq, golang-go.crypto, packagekit, and sympa), Fedora (php and xen), Red Hat (bind, kernel, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (qemu), and Ubuntu (golang-github-seccomp-libseccomp-golang and spice).

  • Windows Vs macOS Vs Linux: Best OS For Cybersecurity
  • [Slackware] Chromium 86 update resolves critical security issue

    Google developers have released Chromium 86 to the public. Head over to the “Stable Channel” blog to read more details about this new major version.

    And then get the fresh packages for chromium-86.0.4240.75 ! This is an urgent upgrade request, because the new release plugs a critical security hole in the online payments code which gives the attacker full access to your local machine (CVE-2020-15967: Use after free in payments).

    Chromium 86 addresses 34 other security issues, none of the others are critical.

  • 8 tips to tighten up your work-from-home network

    The TL;DR version of that article is, of course, exactly the same as the headline: if you connect it, protect it.

    Every time you hook up a poorly-protected device to your network, you run the risk that crooks will find it, probe it, attack it, exploit it and – if things end badly – use it as a toehold to dig into your digital life.

    Criminals who figure out how to commandeer a vulnerable device inside your network can use that device to map out, scan and attack your laptop – the one you’re using right now to work from home – as if they were right there beside you.

