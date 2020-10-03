Language Selection

DMEMFS Proposal and Linux 5.10 Changes

Friday 9th of October 2020
Linux

     

  • DMEMFS Is A Proposed Virtual File-System For Linux To Help Save Memory

    Tencent developers have proposed "DMEMFS" as a virtual file-system with the intent of helping to save system memory on large servers such as in public cloud environments. 

    DMEMFS is the Direct Memory File-System and allows for reserving portions of the system RAM and it will not be managed by the kernel. The aim is to remove the struct page normally associated with each physical memory page. For desktop users and even most server users this doesn't equate to much in the way of memory savings, but for hyperscalers and other large server deployments it can equate to some TCO savings. 

  • Linux 5.10 To Fix Some HP Laptops Performing Less Than Optimally On AC Power

    Some HP Spectre laptops and possibly other HP models as well should be performing better when running on AC power starting with the Linux 5.10 kernel. 

    With at least some HP Spectre laptops, the firmware has been setting the thermal policy to the default but hard-coding an Intel DPTF (Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework) variable that was leading to thermald choosing the wrong DPTF profile and in turn leading to lower performance on AC power where as normally the highest performance is achievable when running on AC power rather than battery. 

Garuda Linux “Golden Eagle” (201007) Released With 5 New Editions

Succeeding to the previous month’s v200831 release, the Garuda team has announced a new version 201007 “Golden Eagle” of Arch-based Garuda Linux. The latest v201007 comes with five new editions, several bug fixes reported in the previous release, and other notable version upgrades such as GNOME 3.38, Plasma 5.19.5, Firefox 81, Linux-zen 5.8.13, and Mesa 20.2. Read more Also: How to install Garuda KDE Ultimate 200831

10 Best Linux Games for Free

Linux and Gaming turning out to be great combinations for Linux faithful and gaming lovers. In the past year, we shared various articles on gaming on Linux like How to install Steam on Linux and Best Linux Distributions for Gaming. Now there are many games from popular developers available for the Linux platform now. But games from popular publishers guarantee one thing and that is the price tag and some games are very expensive too. So today I’m going to introduce you to the 10 free games for Linux. Read more

Best Keyboard Driven Application Launchers for Linux

This article will cover lightweight application launchers for Linux that can be accessed using keyboard inputs only. These applications provide a lightning fast way to access and launch apps, and are especially useful for people who prefer keyboard navigation to mouse. Read more

GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes

GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment. Read more

