Linux-friendly Hardware, Open Hardware and New Chips
-
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU19EG MPSoC Devkit Offers HDMI 2.0, 10GbE, High-Speed Transceivers
The company provides a Linux BSP for the system-on-module and development kit but did not offer any other specifics about software support.
-
Coffee Lake AI edge system supports up to 250W graphics
Aaeon has unveiled a beefy AI edge computer that runs Ubuntu 18.04.4 or Win 10 Enterprise on Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake processors.
[...]
The system supports up to two PCIe x8 slots in PCIe x16 form-factor to support up to 250W graphics cards. A factory build option adds a secondary power supply to power dual graphics cards up to 500W TDP.
The Boxer-6842M provides a choice of Coffee Lake Core, Pentium, Celeron, and Xeon parts including a quad-core, 3.4GHz/4.5GHz Xeon E-2124G with 8MB cache and 71W TDP. An Intel C246 chipset is also on board. The system supports up to 128GB DDR4 clocked at 2666MHz via 4x sockets and supports ECC RAM.
-
Light painting with a gesture-controlled drone
Researchers at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) in Moscow, Russia have come up with a novel way to interface with a drone via hand movements.
As shown in the video below, the device can be used to create long-exposure light art, though the possibilities for such an intuitive control system could extend to many other applications as well.
-
MAX78000 RISC-V & Cortex-M4F MCU enables IoT artificial Intelligence in battery-powered devices
Now even endpoints like sensors are capable of running basic artificial intelligence workloads thanks to microcontroller-class chips with built-in AI accelerators or instructions such as Kneron KL720 Arm Cortex-M4 AI SoC, GAP8 RISC-V IoT processor, or Cortex-M55 MCU core coupled with Ethos U55 MicroNPU.
Maxim Integrated has now launched its own AI capable microcontroller with MAX78000 combining a Cortex-M4F core, a 32-bit RISC-V core, and a CNN accelerator enabling AI inferences at less than 1/100th the energy or 100 times the speed of software solutions making especially suited for battery-powered AI applications.
-
Upgrading an inexpensive exercise bike with a Nano 33 BLE Sense
After purchasing a basic foldable exercise bike, Thomas Schucker wondered if he could get a bit more out of it, perhaps even using it with virtual riding apps like Zwift and RGT. By default, this piece of equipment is set up to output cadence info via a simple headphone jack, using a demagnetized portion of the flywheel for sensing.
Taking this a step further, Schucker found that the magnetic field amplitude actually changes with the resistance input, allowing him to correlate the two with an analog sensor built into the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense.
-
How can we help? New Help Center makes it easier than ever to enjoy Arduino
The Arduino customer support team is excited to announce the final release of the Arduino Help Center. A place where you can find answers to your questions and lots of useful troubleshooting articles to help you enjoy and get the most out of the Arduino experience.
With the active Arduino community finding ever more creative ways to use an Arduino, building a purposeful help center with customers at heart has been a challenge that we enjoyed taking. The design, development and customer support teams have been studying all the different contact points in our ecosystem to gather more information and insights on how users interact with Arduino; providing a solid foundation to build a Help Center with useful sections and friendly navigation.
One primary aim of putting together the Help Center was to specifically make it easier for new Arduino users to access all the information that can help them to get the most out of their Arduino experience. This new solution expands the channels we use to support our customers, and rest assured we are still here to help if you can’t find the answer you’re looking for — plus there is the Arduino forum with millions of community members out there willing to share their tips. Given the constantly active nature of the Arduino community, we will continue to add new articles on a monthly basis with the most topical and useful solutions.
-
Corelation Unveils Linux and x86-64 Hardware Options for its Flagship Core Processing Solution, KeyStone
-
AMD Announces Four 5000-Series Ryzen CPUs
AMD announced four new 5000-series Zen3 processors in a marketing presentation titled "Where Gaming Begins" today. The processors have 6 to 16 cores and base clocks between 3.4 and 3.8 GHz with boost clocks up to 4.9 GHz. TDP is listed as 105W for all but the 6-core model. The new processors will have a MSRP between $300 and $800 when they reach stores on November 5th, 2020.
-
AMD reveals Zen 3 and the Ryzen 5000 series - out November 5
-
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
-
Arm to fight AMD and Intel in Windows and Linux with this new ultimate weapon
Arm has published its client CPU cores roadmap and disclosed its plans for the next couple of years.
The company highlighted two of its next-generation general-purpose cores for client systems and pledged a 30% performance uplift over the next couple of years. Arm also said that starting from 2022 all of its Cortex-A ‘big’ cores will only support 64-bit mode and will not be able to run legacy 32-bit applications.
Arm’s Cortex-A-series ‘big’ processor cores have come a long way in terms of performance and capabilities since the smartphone boom began in the late 2000s. In the last four years alone, Arm’s Cortex-A ‘big’ cores improved their peak integer compute performance by nearly 2.5 times (based on the SPECint_base2006 benchmark), according to the company. Such significant performance increases are not common in the x86 world these days.
-
Arm CPU Roadmap to 2022 – Matterhorn and 64-bit only Makalu CPU Cores
The Arm DevSummit 2020, previously known as Arm TechCon, is taking place virtually this week until Friday 9th, and besides some expected discussions about NVIDIA’s purchase of Arm, there have been some technical announcements, notably a high-performance CPU roadmap for the next two years, which will see Matterhorn (Cortex-A79?) in 2021, and Makalu (Cortex-A80?), the first 64-bit only Arm processor, in 2022.
-
Garuda Linux “Golden Eagle” (201007) Released With 5 New Editions
10 Best Linux Games for Free

Linux and Gaming turning out to be great combinations for Linux faithful and gaming lovers. In the past year, we shared various articles on gaming on Linux like How to install Steam on Linux and Best Linux Distributions for Gaming. Now there are many games from popular developers available for the Linux platform now. But games from popular publishers guarantee one thing and that is the price tag and some games are very expensive too. So today I'm going to introduce you to the 10 free games for Linux.
10 Best Linux Games for Free
GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes

GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment.
Best Keyboard Driven Application Launchers for Linux
This article will cover lightweight application launchers for Linux that can be accessed using keyboard inputs only. These applications provide a lightning fast way to access and launch apps, and are especially useful for people who prefer keyboard navigation to mouse.
GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes
GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment.
