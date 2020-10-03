Language Selection

Development
  • Postman on Linux System: The Best API Tool for Software Developer

    The Postman is a tool that sends requests from a server to a client. You can use Postman to develop APIs, test, and share resources among different applications. An API is an application programming interface that can interact between your database and the server to make your website or application functional. On the other hand, you can say that an API is a middle man who can connect your server with many applications. In Linux, you can use the Postman package to connect a single database among many applications and websites through the API.

    We all know there are many ways to connect multiple computers through the web, Lan, or servers; hence API is the system that can help you to exchange resources among two or more applications. Installing Postman is the easiest and preferable method to maintain the APIs on Linux.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.1.2: Upstream update

    A new RcppSimdJson release arrived on CRAN yesterday bringing along the simdjson 0.5.0 release that happened a few weeks.

    RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle per byte parsed; see the video of the talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (also voted best talk).

  • Andrew Dalke: Cache and reuse popcount-sorted ChEMBL fingerprints

    The program I wrote in the first essay of this series of ChEMBL fingerprint Tanimoto search algorithms took 2 seconds per query. I wrote a series of new programs which had a higher startup cost in exchange for a faster per-query searches. The final program, in yesterday's essay took 10 seconds to load but could process 35-90 queries per second, depending on the threshold.

  • Everything you should know about Python’s PIP and PyPi

    PIP is the standard package manager available in python. Although Python's standard library comes with many useful packages by default, we are not limited to only those packages. In python, we have a vast repository of packages at PyPI, which are developed by many great contributors. With the pip package manager's help, we can easily install and use any of these packages in our python code.

  • [KDE] 20.12 releases schedule finalized

    It is available at the usual place https://community.kde.org/Schedules/release_service/20.12_Release_Schedule

    Dependency freeze is in four weeks (November 5) and Feature Freeze a week after that, make sure you start finishing your stuff!

  • How to install apps in postmarketOS (with Phosh shell)
