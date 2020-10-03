Programming Leftovers
-
Postman on Linux System: The Best API Tool for Software Developer
The Postman is a tool that sends requests from a server to a client. You can use Postman to develop APIs, test, and share resources among different applications. An API is an application programming interface that can interact between your database and the server to make your website or application functional. On the other hand, you can say that an API is a middle man who can connect your server with many applications. In Linux, you can use the Postman package to connect a single database among many applications and websites through the API.
We all know there are many ways to connect multiple computers through the web, Lan, or servers; hence API is the system that can help you to exchange resources among two or more applications. Installing Postman is the easiest and preferable method to maintain the APIs on Linux.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.1.2: Upstream update
A new RcppSimdJson release arrived on CRAN yesterday bringing along the simdjson 0.5.0 release that happened a few weeks.
RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle per byte parsed; see the video of the talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (also voted best talk).
-
Andrew Dalke: Cache and reuse popcount-sorted ChEMBL fingerprints
The program I wrote in the first essay of this series of ChEMBL fingerprint Tanimoto search algorithms took 2 seconds per query. I wrote a series of new programs which had a higher startup cost in exchange for a faster per-query searches. The final program, in yesterday's essay took 10 seconds to load but could process 35-90 queries per second, depending on the threshold.
-
Everything you should know about Python’s PIP and PyPi
PIP is the standard package manager available in python. Although Python's standard library comes with many useful packages by default, we are not limited to only those packages. In python, we have a vast repository of packages at PyPI, which are developed by many great contributors. With the pip package manager's help, we can easily install and use any of these packages in our python code.
-
[KDE] 20.12 releases schedule finalized
It is available at the usual place https://community.kde.org/Schedules/release_service/20.12_Release_Schedule
Dependency freeze is in four weeks (November 5) and Feature Freeze a week after that, make sure you start finishing your stuff!
-
How to install apps in postmarketOS (with Phosh shell)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 848 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Garuda Linux “Golden Eagle” (201007) Released With 5 New Editions
Succeeding to the previous month’s v200831 release, the Garuda team has announced a new version 201007 “Golden Eagle” of Arch-based Garuda Linux. The latest v201007 comes with five new editions, several bug fixes reported in the previous release, and other notable version upgrades such as GNOME 3.38, Plasma 5.19.5, Firefox 81, Linux-zen 5.8.13, and Mesa 20.2. Also: How to install Garuda KDE Ultimate 200831
10 Best Linux Games for Free
Linux and Gaming turning out to be great combinations for Linux faithful and gaming lovers. In the past year, we shared various articles on gaming on Linux like How to install Steam on Linux and Best Linux Distributions for Gaming. Now there are many games from popular developers available for the Linux platform now. But games from popular publishers guarantee one thing and that is the price tag and some games are very expensive too. So today I’m going to introduce you to the 10 free games for Linux.
Best Keyboard Driven Application Launchers for Linux
This article will cover lightweight application launchers for Linux that can be accessed using keyboard inputs only. These applications provide a lightning fast way to access and launch apps, and are especially useful for people who prefer keyboard navigation to mouse.
GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes
GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment.
Recent comments
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago