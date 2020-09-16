OSS and Openwashing Leftovers
-
The EU’s Current Approach to QWACs (Qualified Website Authentication Certificates) will Undermine Security on the Open Web
Since its founding in 1998, Mozilla has championed human-rights-compliant innovation as well as choice, control, and privacy for people on the Internet. We have worked hard to actualise this belief for the billions of users on the Web by actively leading and participating in the creation of Web standards that drive the Internet. We recently submitted our thoughts to the European Commission on its survey and public consultation regarding the eIDAS regulation, advocating for an interpretation of eIDAS that is better for user security and retains innovation and interoperability of the global Internet.
Given our background in the creation of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) standard for website security, we believe that mandating an interpretation of eIDAS that requires Qualified Website Authentication Certificates (QWACs) to be bound with TLS certificates is deeply concerning. Along with weakening user security, it will cause serious harm to the single European digital market and its place within the global internet.
-
Amundsen: one year later
On October 30, 2019, we officially open sourced Amundsen, our solution to solve metadata catalog and data discovery challenges. Ten months later, Amundsen joined the Linux foundation AI (LFAI) as its incubation project.
-
Open Networking And Edge Summit 2020 Delivers
Last week, I virtually attended ONES 2020, the Linux Foundation’s Open Networking and Edge Summit. I was impressed with the diversity of content at ONES this year, and appreciated the added emphasis on edge (which was the impetus for adding the “E” to the conference name—if you’ve never heard of the event, it’s because it was previously called ONS). Today I would like to highlight what I consider the most compelling announcements and takeaways from the jam-packed 3-day event.
-
Kiwi TCMS 8.7
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 8.7!
-
[syslog-ng] Insider 2020-10: Cisco; Signal Messenger; PCRE dupnames;
This is the 85th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
-
Garuda Linux “Golden Eagle” (201007) Released With 5 New Editions
Succeeding to the previous month’s v200831 release, the Garuda team has announced a new version 201007 “Golden Eagle” of Arch-based Garuda Linux. The latest v201007 comes with five new editions, several bug fixes reported in the previous release, and other notable version upgrades such as GNOME 3.38, Plasma 5.19.5, Firefox 81, Linux-zen 5.8.13, and Mesa 20.2. Also: How to install Garuda KDE Ultimate 200831
10 Best Linux Games for Free
Linux and Gaming turning out to be great combinations for Linux faithful and gaming lovers. In the past year, we shared various articles on gaming on Linux like How to install Steam on Linux and Best Linux Distributions for Gaming. Now there are many games from popular developers available for the Linux platform now. But games from popular publishers guarantee one thing and that is the price tag and some games are very expensive too. So today I’m going to introduce you to the 10 free games for Linux.
Best Keyboard Driven Application Launchers for Linux
This article will cover lightweight application launchers for Linux that can be accessed using keyboard inputs only. These applications provide a lightning fast way to access and launch apps, and are especially useful for people who prefer keyboard navigation to mouse.
GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes
GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment.
