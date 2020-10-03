IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Six Ways To Support Employees During COVID-19
What do you do when everything about how you run a business goes out the window?
Software company Red Hat is regularly recognized as one of the best places to work, in part because of its strong community and culture. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced employees around the world to work from home, the company had to find new ways to support its employees.
-
Red Hat’s CIO On COVID-19, Cloud And Being A Big Red Hat Customer
-
IBM Jettisons Legacy Services To Focus On Hybrid Cloud
Today, the Gerstner era of International Business Machines is over, and the Krishna era is truly beginning, as Big Blue is spinning out the system outsourcing and hosting business that gave it an annuity-like revenue stream – and something of an even keel – in some rough IT infrastructure waters for two over decades.
The spinout, which IBM chief executive officer Arvind Krishna, who took over the helm of the company in April, will create an as-yet-unnamed and publicly traded company that is tentatively being called NewCo, focused on strategic outsourcing and system hosting for some 4,600 companies in 115 countries around the world. And while IBM has not said this, NewCo will also be something else: IBM’s largest customer, which has some interesting ramifications for both companies.
-
Red Hat Announces Price Reduction On Managed OpenShift Services
Red Hat has dropped the price of Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated by an average of 75% and also announced an improved service-level agreement (SLA) to 99.95% availability.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 853 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Garuda Linux “Golden Eagle” (201007) Released With 5 New Editions
Succeeding to the previous month’s v200831 release, the Garuda team has announced a new version 201007 “Golden Eagle” of Arch-based Garuda Linux. The latest v201007 comes with five new editions, several bug fixes reported in the previous release, and other notable version upgrades such as GNOME 3.38, Plasma 5.19.5, Firefox 81, Linux-zen 5.8.13, and Mesa 20.2. Also: How to install Garuda KDE Ultimate 200831
10 Best Linux Games for Free
Linux and Gaming turning out to be great combinations for Linux faithful and gaming lovers. In the past year, we shared various articles on gaming on Linux like How to install Steam on Linux and Best Linux Distributions for Gaming. Now there are many games from popular developers available for the Linux platform now. But games from popular publishers guarantee one thing and that is the price tag and some games are very expensive too. So today I’m going to introduce you to the 10 free games for Linux.
Best Keyboard Driven Application Launchers for Linux
This article will cover lightweight application launchers for Linux that can be accessed using keyboard inputs only. These applications provide a lightning fast way to access and launch apps, and are especially useful for people who prefer keyboard navigation to mouse.
GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes
GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment.
Recent comments
3 hours 57 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 31 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago