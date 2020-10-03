Language Selection

Linux Abandons Old Hardware, FreeRTOS on Renesas

Linux
Hardware

  • PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU

    The PowerPC 601 as the first-generation processor supporting the 32-bit PowerPC RISC instruction set in the early 90's is being retired with the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel. 

    The PowerPC 601 was designed in the early 90's as the first processor supporting 32-bit PowerPC. The PowerPC 601 was a legendary processor for its time in the PowerPC world for introducing SMP capabilities and other new features of the era while being designed for the IBM RS/6000. But now nearly three decades after PowerPC 601 processors first hit the market, Linux is removing the kernel support.

  • Renesas Launches RA6M4 Cortex-M33 Microcontrollers for Secure IoT Applications

    Renesas provides a Flexible Software Package (FSP) that backward compatible with earlier RA6 (RA6M1, RA6M2 and RA6M3) microcontroller, and including FreeRTOS and middleware with a device-to-cloud option for developers.

Garuda Linux “Golden Eagle” (201007) Released With 5 New Editions

Succeeding to the previous month’s v200831 release, the Garuda team has announced a new version 201007 “Golden Eagle” of Arch-based Garuda Linux. The latest v201007 comes with five new editions, several bug fixes reported in the previous release, and other notable version upgrades such as GNOME 3.38, Plasma 5.19.5, Firefox 81, Linux-zen 5.8.13, and Mesa 20.2. Read more Also: How to install Garuda KDE Ultimate 200831

10 Best Linux Games for Free

Linux and Gaming turning out to be great combinations for Linux faithful and gaming lovers. In the past year, we shared various articles on gaming on Linux like How to install Steam on Linux and Best Linux Distributions for Gaming. Now there are many games from popular developers available for the Linux platform now. But games from popular publishers guarantee one thing and that is the price tag and some games are very expensive too. So today I’m going to introduce you to the 10 free games for Linux. Read more

Best Keyboard Driven Application Launchers for Linux

This article will cover lightweight application launchers for Linux that can be accessed using keyboard inputs only. These applications provide a lightning fast way to access and launch apps, and are especially useful for people who prefer keyboard navigation to mouse. Read more

GNOME 3.38 Brings First Point Release with Massive Fixes

GNOME team announced the first point bug-fix release (3.38.1) for this popular and stable Linux desktop environment. Read more

