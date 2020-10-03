Linux Abandons Old Hardware, FreeRTOS on Renesas
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The PowerPC 601 as the first-generation processor supporting the 32-bit PowerPC RISC instruction set in the early 90's is being retired with the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel.
The PowerPC 601 was designed in the early 90's as the first processor supporting 32-bit PowerPC. The PowerPC 601 was a legendary processor for its time in the PowerPC world for introducing SMP capabilities and other new features of the era while being designed for the IBM RS/6000. But now nearly three decades after PowerPC 601 processors first hit the market, Linux is removing the kernel support.
Renesas Launches RA6M4 Cortex-M33 Microcontrollers for Secure IoT Applications
Renesas provides a Flexible Software Package (FSP) that backward compatible with earlier RA6 (RA6M1, RA6M2 and RA6M3) microcontroller, and including FreeRTOS and middleware with a device-to-cloud option for developers.
