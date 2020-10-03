Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 9th of October 2020 07:26:08 AM

This year, I joined in on the Open Jam, a "game jam" in which programmers around the world dedicate a weekend to create open source games. The jam is essentially an excuse to spend a weekend coding, and the majority of the games that come out of the challenge are small distractions rather than something you're likely to play for hours on end. But they're fun, diverse, and open source, and that's a pretty good feature list for a game.

The game I submitted is Unveil, a calming puzzle game in which the player must first discover the goal, and then work to achieve it with the greatest number of points. Because part of the game is the discovery process, I won't reveal any more about the gameplay than that.