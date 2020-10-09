Bloat in Linux 5.9 and Coming Up in Linux 5.10
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
Given the impending release of Linux 5.9, I was having some fun with cloc today looking at the current lines of code count for this near-final Linux 5.9 kernel state.
As of today in Linux 5.9 Git, the kernel is about 20.49 million lines of code plus another 3.58 million lines of code comments and another 3.72 million blank lines. Or all in, Linux 5.9 comes in at roughly 27.81 million lines distributed among some fifty-nine thousand source files.
AMD Hopes To Get Sensor Fusion Hub Driver For AMD Laptop Gyroscopes And Other Sensors Into Linux 5.10
AMD's Sandeep Singh has submitted yet another revision of AMD's Linux HID driver for the Sensor Fusion Hub hardware in all AMD laptops based on Ryzen processors. That makes it eight in total. This could be the lucky revision that makes it into the Linux kernel when the Linux 5.10 merge window opens up on Monday.
The fourth revision of the Fusion Hub Driver was rejected by Intel's Linux driver engineer Andy Shevchenko who pointed out a long list of issues and concluded that "it requires a bit of work".
AMD's Sandeep Singh didn't give up after being absolutely crushed by the competitions Linux driver engineer. He optimistically submitted a fifth revision with hopes that this would be the one. Andy Shevchenko had several objections and Sandeep Singh had to go back to the drawing board.
Arm Memory Tagging Extension Ready For Linux 5.10
While the Linux 5.9 kernel isn't even being released until later today, the ARM64 architectural changes have already been mailed in ahead of the opening of the Linux 5.10 merge window.
The ARM64 code in Linux 5.10 is also bringing enhancements to Pointer Authentication as another security feature. There is also ASID pinning, memory management updates, support for prefetchable PCI BARs, and other code cleanups going into this next kernel.
There Are Many Changes To Look Forward To With The Linux 5.10 Kernel - Phoronix
The Linux 5.9 kernel is expected for release this evening which will in turn kick off the Linux 5.10 merge window for the next two weeks. As we've already been closely monitoring the various "-next" development trees in recent weeks of material building up for this next cycle, here is a look at a portion of what's to come for this late 2020 kernel.
Intel Continues Prepping PKS For The Linux Kernel (Protection Keys for Supervisor) - Phoronix
Intel engineers continue working on "Protection Keys for Supervisor" support for the Linux kernel as a feature coming to a future generation of processors (presumably Sapphire Rapids). The initial users of this PKS support will be helping to protect persistent memory as well as adding safeguards to Trusted Keys within the Linux kernel.
Protection Keys for Supervisor (PKS) is akin memory protection keys (PKU / PKEYs) that has been supported since 1st Gen Xeon Scalable processors while the "supervisor" focus is in reference to the elevated ring with the kernel. The PKS support will presumably be Sapphire Rapids, based on the recent bring-up of other features coming to that Ice Lake Xeon successor due out around the end of 2021.
Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.9, Here’s How
Linux kernel 5.9 was announced a few hours ago by Linus Torvalds and, as expected, it brings a bunch of updated and new drivers for better hardware support, along with several new features and various improvements. If you need any of the features implemented in Linux kernel 5.9, you can now install it on your Linux Lite computer in just a few minutes, following the next instructions. However, if you don’t need them and your Linux Lite installation is working perfectly, you should refrain from installing it.
