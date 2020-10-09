Games: 505 Games and Lab Zero Games Going Under, Games Going Partly Free/Libre and More 505 Games confirm that Indivisible is finished due to Lab Zero Games imploding With all the issues surrounding Lab Zero Games and the owner Mike Zaimont, after most of the team left and the rest were let go - 505 Games have given a statement. Their statement concerns Indivisible, since Lab Zero are basically no more the publisher was forced to clarify what will happen to it. In short: it's finished. In the statement on Steam they confirmed that "apart from content that is already in submission, there will unfortunately be no more production on the game". This means the planned Guest Characters and Backer-created characters will no longer be coming.

Thrive, the free and open source evolution game has a massive new release up After switching to Godot Engine back in May, things seem to be going really well for the free and open source evolution sim Thrive, as they have a huge release out now. With a lot of work that went into it, Thrive 0.5.2 brings back a proper tutorial mode so you can get to learn it properly now. This goes over movement, resource collection, how to evolve and more. Hopefully this will allow more people to actually see what it offers.

Vircadia is an in-development free and open source decentralized 3D social space Remember social games like Second Life? Vircadia, was created from a failed spiritual successor to it and it's free and open source too. Originally known as Project Athena, they've recently begun making some public announcements to bring more attention to it. The idea is to have a big shared 3D social space that supports both normal and Virtual Reality PC hardware with support for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android. Unlike other social stuff, since it's open source it can't just be shut down and anyone can use it and it allows people to create their own avatar, their own worlds and much more.

Programming: JSON, Laravel, Perl, Python, Rust and Java Book club: JSON Web Tokens – Technicalities This month for our book club Daniel, Lars, Vince and I read Hardcoded secrets, unverified tokens, and other common JWT mistakes which wasn’t quite what we’d thought when it was picked. We had been expecting an analysis of JSON web tokens themselves as several us had been working in the area and had noticed various talk about problems with the standard but instead the article is more a discussion of the use of semgrep to find and fix common issues, using issues with JWT as examples. We therefore started off with a bit of a discussion of JWT, concluding that the underlying specification was basically fine given the problem to be solved but that as with any security related technology there were plenty of potential pitfalls in implementation and that sadly many of the libraries implementing the specification make it far too easy to make mistakes such as those covered by the article through their interface design and defaults. For example interfaces that allow interchangable use of public keys and shared keys are error prone, as is is making it easy to access unauthenticated data from tokens without clearly flagging that it is unauthenticated. We agreed that the wide range of JWT implementations available and successfully interoperating with each other is a sign that JWT is getting something right in providing a specification that is clear and implementable.

Laravel Scheduler Tutorial – Linux Hint Some tasks are required to perform on regular basis in any application, and it would be more efficient if the tasks could be done automatically. The Laravel framework makes these types of tasks easier by using Laravel Scheduler. Sending offer-related bulk emails, optimizing data, generating reports, keeping application backup, and removing inactive users are some common examples of the repetitive tasks that can be performed with the Laravel Scheduler. Laravel can execute specific tasks periodically by using a built-in task manager named Corn job. The configuration file named Corntab is used by Corn to manage scheduling tasks. This tutorial shows you how to manage repetitive tasks by creating Corn jobs and performing task scheduling.

Perl: The Weekly Challenge #081 It was the most difficult week for me. Why? Well, it is confirmed by my GP that I am going through Depression & Anxiety. So now you know why I didn’t do live video session in the recent weeks. I was even thinking on dropping the idea of participating in the weekly challenge for couple of weeks. But then I decided to do it in the end. Having said that it is still incomplete with no unit test for the Frequency Sort task. Please excuse me if you find bug/issue in my solutions.

MNIST Handwriting Recognition Deep Learning Written in Pure Perl The MNIST handwriting recognition deep learning written with Pure Perl is released. Because it is pure Perl code, it can be used by Perl users to get an overview of deep learning algorithms.

Perl Weekly Challenge 81: Frequency Sort These are some answers to the Week 81 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar

Merge two dictionaries using the Dict Union operator » Kibiwebgeek In this article we will create a Python function which will merge two dictionaries using the Dict Union operator. The Dict Union operator will only merge the key and value pair with a unique key’s name, which means if there are two keys with the same name in the same dictionary, only the last key in the dictionary will be merged. If the same key appears in both dictionaries, then the key in the second dictionary will be merged into this Dict union. After the merger of two dictionaries, the function will change the value of the key if the third optional argument has tuples in it which contain the key and value to be changed.

Learn Python for Data Science This tutorial would help you to learn Data Science with Python by examples. It is designed for beginners who want to get started with Data Science in Python. Python is an open source language and it is widely used as a high-level programming language for general-purpose programming. It has gained high popularity in data science world. In the PyPL Popularity of Programming language index, Python scored second rank with a 14 percent share. In advanced analytics and predictive analytics market, it is ranked among top 3 programming languages for advanced analytics.

My top 7 keywords in Rust | Opensource.com I've been using Rust for a few months now, writing rather more of it than I expected—though quite a lot of that has been thrown away as I've learned, improved what I'm writing, and taken some more complex tasks beyond what I originally intended. I still love it and thought it might be good to talk about some of the important keywords that come up again and again in Rust. I'll provide my personal summary of what they do, why you need to think about how you use them, and anything else that's useful, particularly for people who are new to Rust or coming from another language (such as Java; see my article Why I'm enjoying learning Rust as a Java programmer).

Quarked testing: Writing tests for Quarkus - Red Hat Developer DevNation Tech Talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions plus code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, you’ll learn about testing Quarkus applications and services from Alex Soto Bueno and Burr Sutter. Testing allows you to deliver your application with the confidence that you’re building the right things and building the things right. Testing also helps developers refactor their code, add a new feature, or fix a bug knowing that nothing else is breaking. Quarkus brings to the Java ecosystem a way to develop cloud-first, container-native, serverless-focused, and Kubernetes-optimized applications. This is where GraalVM meets Quarkus, bringing server-side and enterprise-capable Java to help you build truly cloud-native apps. But, how do you test Quarkus applications and services? In this talk, we show how you how. We’ll look at how to test basic components, mocks, stubs, or (secured) RESTful web APIs. Also, we will cover more advanced topics such as persistence tests, service virtualization, and using containers for testing purposes. Come to this session to learn in practice how to write tests for Quarkus.