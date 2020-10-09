GNU/Linux Leftovers
MellowPlayer
There is a new application available for Sparkers: MellowPlayer
KDE/Plasma Status Update 2020-10-12 | There and back again
On the OBS side, I have updated the KDE Apps to 20.08.2, and the KDE Frameworks to 5.75. Especially the update of apps brings in at least a critical security fix.
Concerning the soon to be released Plasma 5.20, packages are more or less ready, but as reported here we have to wait for Qt 5.15 to be uploaded to unstable, which is also planned in the near future.
Linux desktop shell IPC: Wayland vs. D-Bus, and the lack of agreement on when to use them
On the Linux desktop today, we have two dominant IPC technologies in use between applications and the desktop environment: Wayland and D-Bus. While created for different reasons, both are generically extensible and can be used to exchange data, synchronize state and send requests and signals between peers. A large number of desktop use cases are implemented using either technology, and some use cases are already distributed across both of them. The status quo is mostly the result of organic growth, with individual implementation choices down to tech friction or the lack thereof.
For some use cases the choice of which to use is not obvious. This is one of the factors still slowing down the standardization and therefore adoption of Wayland-based sessions currently.
[...]
Wayland (cool book link this time!) is the designated successor to the venerable X windowing system. Born from the same community, it's certainly informed by some of X's successes, but also many of the pain points experienced by implementers of X over the years. A lot of the advances in Wayland relate to the particular problems of windowing and presentation, but its heritage also did much to set the scene for revisiting what really belongs into the core windowing system and what doesn't. D-Bus and even its own direct predecessors did not exist for much of X's long and storied history. Conversely, in the Wayland world it has become a lot harder (in terms of scrutiny applied by the community) to get a desktop feature into a widely-adopted spec than it was in X, which for a long time was the only widely adopted transport medium in place.
D-Bus is a far more generic IPC/RPC technology supporting a wider variety of connection patterns between parties. Service activation through the bus, multicast signals open to any participant, pervasive introspection of interfaces - you won't find much of this in Wayland, and D-Bus is the latest in a chain of technologies driven by genuine needs for such capabilities.
There's a third element to the discussion, and it's the rise of the freedesktop.org standards ecosystem, broadly promoting interoperability between desktop environments and the portability of apps between them. Put on a timeline, freedesktop.org and D-Bus happened a decent number of years prior to the arrival of Wayland - D-Bus, therefore, has a headstart in being the medium of choice for freedesktop.org specs and fd.o standards being referenced in protocol and service designs.
Linux Action News 158
NextCloud makes some significant changes, and we share our reaction; IBM is planning to split into two, but we have some questions, and Firefox may soon display sponsored "top sites."
Plus Nvidia's Jetson Nano release and the freaky future of low-level AI, and our thoughts on Coninbase's recent news.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review: You can't get a better Chromebook than this for $629 - About Chromebooks
For most of the last few weeks, I’ve been using an Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review unit. I was impressed by this convertible Chromebook just from the first impressions. And now? Everyday usage has confirmed my initial experience: I don’t think you can buy a better Chrome OS laptop for $629.
Jean-François Fortin Tam: Introducing Atypica, professional video storytelling
As things quieted down over the past year or so, and after I finished an epic yak shaving journey (including but not limited to “bringing Getting Things GNOME back to life with a new release“), I recently dusted off my old notes and plans to present my vision for this particular creative offering.
Links: October 11, 2020
Ben Hillburn, president of the GNU Radio Project, recently tweeted about an online curriculum for learning SDR and DSP using Python. The course was developed by Dr. Mark Lichtman, who was a lead on GNU Radio, and from the look of it, this is the place to go to learn about putting SDRs to use doing cool things. The course is chock full of animations that make the concepts clear, and explain what all the equations mean in a way that’s sure to appeal to practical learners.
Games: 505 Games and Lab Zero Games Going Under, Games Going Partly Free/Libre and More
Programming: JSON, Laravel, Perl, Python, Rust and Java
Android Leftovers
Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.9, Here’s How
Linux kernel 5.9 was announced a few hours ago by Linus Torvalds and, as expected, it brings a bunch of updated and new drivers for better hardware support, along with several new features and various improvements. If you need any of the features implemented in Linux kernel 5.9, you can now install it on your Linux Lite computer in just a few minutes, following the next instructions. However, if you don’t need them and your Linux Lite installation is working perfectly, you should refrain from installing it.
