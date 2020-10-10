Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 12th of October 2020 03:58:53 PM

Filed under

Technology among business entities that use and develop Linux-based solutions. This means that not only are we not likely to get a standard - which would imply total domination by a company - if we ever do get one, it's going to be inadequate - like systemd, which might work for cloud machines, but it has no real value for the typical home rig.

[...]

My approach to software has always been product-driven, which in turn is needs-driven. I have had expectations and hope for the Linux desktop for many years, and so far, they remain unrealized. Alarmingly, the gap between reality and dream is getting bigger, hence my growing disappointment and negativity. If only things stayed like they were in 2015. But things are worse now actually, because the competition is moving forward.

You could say I'm just ranting. Well, the market share numbers prove me right. The Linux desktop has not dented the Windows share in any meaningful way - and what it did is 90% all because of just one distro, you know which one. Well, physics tell us - if you don't invest energy into a stable system, it will not change. The distros have not done enough to address the glaring functionality issues that prevent wider adoption among Windows folks. There is no reason then why Linux desktop ought to flourish.

There's great fatigue in the Linux desktop world. It's not just me. Check the existing publications, check the online magazines (those that still survive). Check the popularity, the engagement, whatever you like. Even nerds are finding new areas to be excited about. I guess I should blame myself for being naive and idealistic and believing (not too zealously of course, just pragmatically enough), but hey. I learned.

Just like distro developers want to have fun, I want to have fun. And that means not reviewing software that does not make me happy. I will still keep testing Linux distros - so don't misquote me on that - but I will do it not just by focusing on average user needs, stability and consistency, I will also focus on my own fun. A brand new parameter in the equation! Maybe one day, the Linux desktop will rise again. Till then, I will conserve my happy mana. And curtain.