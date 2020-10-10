Games: More GNU/Linux Ports, Commodore 64 Ports, Debian Games
-
Looks like Total War Saga: TROY is still coming to Linux in 2021 | GamingOnLinux
While currently Total War Saga: TROY is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, it appears Feral Interactive are still planning to bring official Linux support with a port onto Steam in 2021.
A Linux port was planned, and was actually confirmed when the game was originally announced back in early 2019. It later went exclusive to the Epic Games Store, which of course messed things up for Linux because Epic Games still won't support Linux with their store. Still, it will release on Steam in 2021, because that's when the exclusive period will be over.
What caught our eye was that Feral Interactive ported it to macOS and put that live on the Epic Games Store, and when this happened any mention of a Linux version was removed from Feral's famous upcoming port radar and this caused concern with readers emailing in about it - thinking it was cancelled for Linux.
Thankfully, that seems to not be the case. We emailed Feral Interactive who confirmed today that was a "technical glitch" and the Linux version of Total War Saga: TROY now appears again on their upcoming port radar list.
-
Save a village on the brink of destruction in Lonesome Village - confirmed for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Developer Ogre Pixel is currently running a successful crowdfunding campaign for Lonesome Village, a puzzle-solving adventure with social simulation and town-building that's now confirmed for Linux.
Their crowdfunding campaign had an initial goal of 420K Mexican Peso (around £15K) and they've managed to get quite a lot more funding with it currently sat on around £58,524. Thanks to how well received it has been, they put out an update to confirm "We are happy to share that we have decided to include Mac and Linux as launching platforms for Lonesome Village!".
-
Play the classic Diablo on Linux with a huge new release of DevilutionX | GamingOnLinux
Diablo is something of a classic and it lives on thanks to the public domain game engine DevilutionX. Originally itself based on Devilution, a reconstruction of the source code used for the original Diablo.
DevilutionX continues taking it a step or two further, ensuring it works smoothly on modern operating systems with new and enhanced features to improve it. The legality around it is a little murky but so far Blizzard don't seem to be bothered. You still need to buy it, as it doesn't include any of the media/data files. You can buy a copy of the classic for that over on the DRM-free store GOG.com.
-
Hybrid Beasts has a fresh spin on the classic Worms - now in Early Access on Steam | GamingOnLinux
Hybrid Beasts from Beastbits aims to modernise the classic turn-based battling found in Worms and hype it up a little, with a release now live on Steam in Early Access.
On the surface, it's very much a Worms-like. You each take turns moving around a character from your team, pickup weapons, dig, attack and more. However, they're aiming for a what they say is a "cross-genre game" that has you explore an open-world, go through quests and discover secrets.
Right now, they said a lot of the game is already finished. It has fully functional local multiplayer with a single standard battle game mode, more than 70 weapons and items, 2 tournament modes and multiple different battlefields to visit spread across a map you need to explore. They've confirmed online multiplayer is coming, and a single-player mode will also arrive next year too.
-
You can now order a PC case that looks like the classic Commodore 64 | GamingOnLinux
Enjoy retro computing? It seems one company does, as My Retro Computer have revived the classic Commodore 64 as a barebones PC case.
Inspired by the Commodore 64x replica PC released in 2011, which met an untimely end when the Commodore USA founder Barry Altman died back in 2012. Not to be confused with the original Commodore, as this was a newer company that acquired the name. Commodore USA had a pretty murky history too following multiple controversies, which My Retro Computer are hoping to improve upon and they're not using the Commodore name.
-
Planning a Game Night? Here Are 5 Of the Best Multiplayer Games You Can Enjoy With Friends - NoobsLab
It's been months since the quarantine has started, and we understand that cabin fever is getting the best of us. The best thing to do is to hang out with our friends virtually. If you are running out of things to say during your Zoom meetings, why not host a game night? No need to look further for some good entertainment. Here are some of the best online games that you can play with your pals for free!
-
Markus Koschany: My Free Software Activities in September 2020
Debian Games
I spent most of the time this month to tackle remaining GCC 10 bugs in packages like nettoe, pcsxr, slimevolley (patch by Reiner Herrmann), openal-soft, slashem and alien-arena. I also investigated a build failure in gfpoken (#957271) and springlobby and finally uploaded a new revision of warzone2100 to address another FTBFS while building the PDF documentation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1252 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Software: Creative Writing, Universal USB Installer, MellowPlayer and Command-Line Tools
Devices/Embedded: Axiomtek, LiteOS and HarmonyOS, Arduino Portenta
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly News, Software Ecosystems, Gimp 2.10.20, Vim and UChecker
Recent comments
37 min 16 sec ago
46 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago