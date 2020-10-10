LLVM 11.0.0 Release
I am pleased to announce that LLVM 11 is now finally available. Get it here: https://releases.llvm.org/download.html#11.0.0 This release is the result of the LLVM community's efforts over the past six months (up to 2e10b7a3 on trunk plus commits up to 176249bd on the release/11.x branch). One highlight is that the Flang Fortran frontend is now part of the release. And as usual, there are many bug fixes, optimizations, new compiler diagnostics, etc. For details, see the release notes: https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/docs/ReleaseNotes.html https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/tools/clang/docs/ReleaseNotes.html https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/tools/clang/tools/extra/docs/ReleaseNotes.html https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/tools/flang/docs/ReleaseNotes.html https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/tools/lld/docs/ReleaseNotes.html https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/tools/polly/docs/ReleaseNotes.html https://releases.llvm.org/11.0.0/projects/libcxx/docs/ReleaseNotes.html The release would not be possible without the help of everyone who reported, investigated and fixed bugs, pointed out patches that needed merging, wrote release notes, etc. Thank you! Special thanks to the release testers and packagers: Ahsan Saghir, Amy Kwan, Andrew Kelley, Bernhard Rosenkraenzer, Brian Cain, Diana Picus, Dimitry Andric, Florian Hahn, Martin Storjö, Michał Górny, Neil Nelson, Nikita Popov, Rainer Orth, Shoaib Meenai, Sylvestre Ledru, and Tobias Hieta! For questions or comments about the release, please contact the community on the mailing lists. Onwards to LLVM 12! And take care. Thanks, Hans
Also: LLVM 11.0 Finally Available With Flang Fortran Compiler, Continued C++20 Work
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1268 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Software: Creative Writing, Universal USB Installer, MellowPlayer and Command-Line Tools
Devices/Embedded: Axiomtek, LiteOS and HarmonyOS, Arduino Portenta
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly News, Software Ecosystems, Gimp 2.10.20, Vim and UChecker
Recent comments
37 min 16 sec ago
46 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago