A New Linux Distribution has been Released
There's yet another Linux distribution available for the masses to try. This time around, it's an operating system focused primarily on developers and those who work with data science. The operating system in question is Emperor-os. Created by Hossien Seilany, the aim of the OS is to provide the best tools and software for various types of programming.
Emperor-os is a 64 bit-only version of Linux that includes five different desktops, supports numerous programming languages, and is distributed as a Live ISO image that can be easily installed.
Emperor-os is a non-commercial distribution designed for both beginning and power Linux users, who can select from the XFCE, LXDE, Open Box, KDE Plasma, or Mate desktops, while enjoying plenty of pre-installed applications (such as WPS Office). Emperor-os also includes 600 pre-installed fonts, 22 different development tools, 260 modules, 270 installed themes, 40 icon sets, 40 games, and support for 2533 scanners and 2500 cameras.
