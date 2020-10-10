Nyxt – keyboard-oriented extensible open source web browser
Developing a web browser is a gargantuan task with the market dominated by a handful of web browsers. And if you want an open source graphical web browser your options are even more limited; the two popular choices are Firefox and Chromium.
Why are web browsers difficult to code? Let’s look at the components of a web browser. They typically offer a graphical user interface, an engine, and a controller. The engine is the most complicated element. Engines used by open source web browsers include WebKit, Blink, and Gecko (or the Goanna fork).
The graphical user interface is a large part of the user experience for many web browsers. Firefox sees a fair chunk of the screen estate devoted to its interface. However, advanced users prefer to declutter the interface, leaving almost all of the screen real-estate to the engine.
Step forward Nyxt. This open source web browser offers familiar key-bindings (Emacs, vi, CUA), it is fully configurable and extensible in Lisp, and sports powerful features. You may not have heard of Nyxt even though it’s attracted nearly 5K GitHub stars. Let’s put that right!
This web browser was originally called Next, but sensibly the project was recently renamed to Nyxt.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 814 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Software: Creative Writing, Universal USB Installer, MellowPlayer and Command-Line Tools
Devices/Embedded: Axiomtek, LiteOS and HarmonyOS, Arduino Portenta
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly News, Software Ecosystems, Gimp 2.10.20, Vim and UChecker
Recent comments
37 min 16 sec ago
46 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago