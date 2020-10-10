Games: Steam Machines, Advantech, Epicinium, The Elder Scrolls: Arena, Dishonored 2, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
-
Steam Machines: Was it All in Vain?
I can still picture it just like it was yesterday. My colleague, pointing one finger to our new product in front of us. Asking me a simple yet subtle question:
“What’s the value proposition?”
“What do you mean?” I was unsure of how to answer.
He continued:“You know… why would one even want to buy this product over something else? What is its reason to be? What problem does it solve?”
This was my introduction to Product Development, Branding and ultimately Marketing. Once you internalize this kind of framing, you cannot unsee it anymore. It becomes like a sixth sense you apply to everything around you. Ads, posters, products you use everyday, products you consider buying, and the list goes on.
It’s like when a friend (or a foe?) teaches you about font kerning just to mess with you. Every single sign, every printed paper that looked absolutely normal before, will seem off and wrong. Life changing knowledge (for the worst, in the case of font kerning).
-
Gaming system raises ante with Tiger Lake CPU
Advantech’s fanless, Linux-ready “DPX-E145” gaming system offers 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 4x 4K or 2x 8K video, 2x GbE, 9x USB, serial and discrete I/O, and SATA, CFast and M.2 NVMe storage.
Advantech-Innocore has announced the first Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake based computer for the regulated casino and AWP (amusement with prize) gaming markets. The passively cooled DPX-E145 supports “multi-screen, high resolution, immersive player experiences” with the help of Tiger Lake’s up to 96-EU Iris Xe graphics.
-
Try not to destroy nature in Epicinium, a free and open source strategy game out now
Just released today is Epicinium, a competitive strategy game that tries to get you to think a little differently as you fight while trying not to destroy the environment.
With nature being a finite resource, is it worth winning the war if you're left with nothing but dirt and ash? An important question of course. Here you win based on how much of mother Earth is actually left as you battle other players or AI across many simultaneous turns. Deal with weather effects, climate change and more.
-
The Elder Scrolls: Arena open source game engine OpenTESArena advances on
More classics continuing to live on?! Yes please, thanks to the power of open source and dedicated fans The Elder Scrolls: Arena has a modern game engine that continues maturing. You can download the original free for the data files, thanks to Bethesda releasing it free some time ago so it makes it quite easy to get going with OpenTESArena.
-
How to play Dishonored 2 on Linux
Dishonored 2 is the sequel to Dishonored. It is a game developed by Arkane and published by Bethesda. Dishonored 2 is an action FPS game that has players take control of a royal assassin. In the sequel, you play as either Corvo Attano or his daughter as you fight to win back the throne. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get Dishonored 2 working on Linux.
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Linux Gaming Performance Review - Phoronix
After last week exploring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Linux GPU compute performance for this Ampere graphics card along with the Blender 2.90 performance, today is a look at the Linux gaming performance for the RTX 3080 both for native games as well as those Windows games running on Linux via Steam Play (Proton).
-
