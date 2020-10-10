Language Selection

Games: Steam Machines, Advantech, Epicinium, The Elder Scrolls: Arena, Dishonored 2, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 12th of October 2020 09:32:25 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Steam Machines: Was it All in Vain?

    I can still picture it just like it was yesterday. My colleague, pointing one finger to our new product in front of us. Asking me a simple yet subtle question:

    “What’s the value proposition?”

    “What do you mean?” I was unsure of how to answer.

    He continued:“You know… why would one even want to buy this product over something else? What is its reason to be? What problem does it solve?”

    This was my introduction to Product Development, Branding and ultimately Marketing. Once you internalize this kind of framing, you cannot unsee it anymore. It becomes like a sixth sense you apply to everything around you. Ads, posters, products you use everyday, products you consider buying, and the list goes on.

    It’s like when a friend (or a foe?) teaches you about font kerning just to mess with you. Every single sign, every printed paper that looked absolutely normal before, will seem off and wrong. Life changing knowledge (for the worst, in the case of font kerning).

  • Gaming system raises ante with Tiger Lake CPU

    Advantech’s fanless, Linux-ready “DPX-E145” gaming system offers 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 4x 4K or 2x 8K video, 2x GbE, 9x USB, serial and discrete I/O, and SATA, CFast and M.2 NVMe storage.

    Advantech-Innocore has announced the first Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake based computer for the regulated casino and AWP (amusement with prize) gaming markets. The passively cooled DPX-E145 supports “multi-screen, high resolution, immersive player experiences” with the help of Tiger Lake’s up to 96-EU Iris Xe graphics.

  • Try not to destroy nature in Epicinium, a free and open source strategy game out now

    Just released today is Epicinium, a competitive strategy game that tries to get you to think a little differently as you fight while trying not to destroy the environment.

    With nature being a finite resource, is it worth winning the war if you're left with nothing but dirt and ash? An important question of course. Here you win based on how much of mother Earth is actually left as you battle other players or AI across many simultaneous turns. Deal with weather effects, climate change and more.

  • The Elder Scrolls: Arena open source game engine OpenTESArena advances on

    More classics continuing to live on?! Yes please, thanks to the power of open source and dedicated fans The Elder Scrolls: Arena has a modern game engine that continues maturing. You can download the original free for the data files, thanks to Bethesda releasing it free some time ago so it makes it quite easy to get going with OpenTESArena.

  • How to play Dishonored 2 on Linux

    Dishonored 2 is the sequel to Dishonored. It is a game developed by Arkane and published by Bethesda. Dishonored 2 is an action FPS game that has players take control of a royal assassin. In the sequel, you play as either Corvo Attano or his daughter as you fight to win back the throne. In this guide, we’ll go over how to get Dishonored 2 working on Linux.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Linux Gaming Performance Review - Phoronix

    After last week exploring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Linux GPU compute performance for this Ampere graphics card along with the Blender 2.90 performance, today is a look at the Linux gaming performance for the RTX 3080 both for native games as well as those Windows games running on Linux via Steam Play (Proton).

Python Programming

  • What's the easiest way to boost your career as a software developer? Learn to touch type. — Reuven Lerner

    I’ve been a professional programmer for about 30 years, self-employed for 25 years, and doing full-time corporate Python training for more than a decade. I run a small business, which involves me writing, programming, and teaching, as well as handling all of the business-related stuff. So, what’s my most important skill, the thing that helps me get lots accomplished in a short period of time? Easy: My ability to touch type.

  • Ned Batchelder: Ordered dict surprises

    Since Python 3.6, regular dictionaries retain their insertion order: when you iterate over a dict, you get the items in the same order they were added to the dict. Before 3.6, dicts were unordered: the iteration order was seemingly random.

  • Test & Code : Python Testing for Software Engineering 134: Business Outcomes and Software Development

    Within software projects, there are lots of metrics we could measure. But which ones really matter. Instead of a list, Benjamin Harding shares with us a way of thinking about business outcomes that can help us with every day decision making.

  • Return a list of multiply numbers with Python

    In this simple exercise from CodeWars, you will build a function program that takes a value, integer and returns a list of its multiples up to another value, limit. If the limit is a multiple of integer, it should be included as well. There will only ever be positive integers passed into the function, not consisting of 0. The limit will always be higher than the base.

  • Add Legend to Figure in Matplotlib

    Matplotlib is one of the most widely used data visualization libraries in Python. Typically, when visualizing more than one variable, you'll want to add a legend to the plot, explaining what each variable represents.

  • Using ggplot in Python: Visualizing Data With plotnine – Real Python

    In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use ggplot in Python to create data visualizations using a grammar of graphics. A grammar of graphics is a high-level tool that allows you to create data plots in an efficient and consistent way. It abstracts most low-level details, letting you focus on creating meaningful and beautiful visualizations for your data. There are several Python packages that provide a grammar of graphics. This tutorial focuses on plotnine since it’s one of the most mature ones. plotnine is based on ggplot2 from the R programming language, so if you have a background in R, then you can consider plotnine as the equivalent of ggplot2 in Python.

  • Wing Tips: Debug Docker Compose Containerized Python Apps with Wing Pro

    This Wing Tip describes how to configure Docker Compose so that Python code running on selected container services can be debugged with Wing Pro. This makes it easy to develop and debug containerized applications written in Python.

Software: Creative Writing, Universal USB Installer, MellowPlayer and Command-Line Tools

     
  • Hacking Free Software for Creative Writing

    Some tools designed for programming can also be very helpful for writing fiction. A few to look at include personal wikis, random word generators, and version control tools. One of the most important lessons I have learned from using free software is the ability to improvise. Although I am not a developer, I long ago learned to hunt for useful scripts and adapt them for my own purposes. However, it is only recently that I realized that, with a little improvisation, tools designed for programming can be made useful for writing fiction. Some free software, of course, is already designed for use by writers. Although a sadly high number of users have yet to learn that The PC is Not A Typewriter, as Robin Williams said in the title of her book, LibreOffice is designed for writers of long documents. Similarly, Calc, like any spreadsheet, is ideal for outlining scenes and for keeping track of more abstract elements of storytelling, such as the phases of the moon or the course of a character’s illness. However, the repositories of free software also contain some less obvious tools that are useful for writers, including those detailed below.

  • Universal USB Installer 1.9.9.4 - Neowin
     

    Universal USB Installer is a Live Linux USB Creator that allows you to choose from a selection of Linux Distributions to put on your USB Flash Drive. The Universal USB Installer is easy to use. Simply choose a Live Linux Distribution, the ISO file, your Flash Drive and, Click Install. Upon completion, you should have a ready to run bootable USB Flash Drive with your select operating system installed. Other features include; Persistence (if available) – note that casper persistence will only work with fat16 or fat32 formatted drives.

  • MellowPlayer is a Desktop App for Various Streaming Music Services - It's FOSS
     

    Undoubtedly, a lot of users prefer tuning in to streaming services to listen to their favorite music instead of purchasing individual music from stores or downloading them for a collection. Of course, streaming services let you explore new music and help artists reach out to a wider audience easily. But, with so much music streaming services available (Soundcloud, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, etc) it often becomes annoying to utilize them effectively while using your computer. You may install Spotify on Linux but there is no desktop app for Amazon Music. So, potentially you cannot manage the streaming service from a single portal.

  • 7 Essential CLI Tools You Should Know in a GUI-Based World | IT Pro

Devices/Embedded: Axiomtek, LiteOS and HarmonyOS, Arduino Portenta

  • Axiomtek launches Kaby Lake based machine vision and railway computers

    Axiomtek has launched two embedded PCs based on 7th Gen Kaby Lake: a “MVS900-511-FL” machine vision system with triggering features, 4x GbE with PoE, and Basler camera support and an EN 50155-certified “tBOX510-518-FL” railway computer. Axiomtek has yet to announce any products based on Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake and Atom-class Elkhart Lake processors, but over the last two weeks it has introduced two embedded computers based on Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake. The MVS900-511-FL is a machine vision system with 7th and 6th Gen Intel processors and the tBOX510-518-FL is aimed at railway applications and supports 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U chips.

  • Hi3861 based HiSpark WiFi IoT development board supports LiteOS and HarmonyOS

    HiHope HiSpark WiFi IoT development board features Hisilicon Hi3518 microcontroller with 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n WiFi 4 and supports Huawei LiteOS as well as HarmonyOS. Equipped with 2MB flash and 384KB SRAM, the board targets smart home applications, and ships with a baseboard to help with development.

  • Arduino Portenta H7 Gets Embedded Vision Shield with Ethernet or LoRa Connectivity

    Announced last January at CES 2020, Arduino Portenta H7 is the first board part industrial-grade “Arduino Pro” Portenta family. The Arduino MKR-sized MCU board has plenty of processing power thanks to STMicro STM32H7 dual-core Arm Cortex-M7/M4 microcontroller.

Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly News, Software Ecosystems, Gimp 2.10.20, Vim and UChecker

  • This Week in Linux 120: Oracle vs Google, Nextcloud 20, Python 3.9, Better Snaps Theme Support - TuxDigital

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, well this week is so packed its just nuts. We’ve got new app releases with Nextcloud 20 & GIMP 2.10.22. We’ve also got some app building news with Python 3.9 released and a welcomed update related to Theme support in Snaps. The news that AMD is reportedly in talks to acquire the company Xilinx, we’ll talk about what this could mean. We’ve also got some Legal News to discuss with the lawsuit between Google vs Oracle reaching the Supreme Court. Then we’re going to talk about a Gaming Event from a project I never considered interested in gaming, which is Debian. Then we’ll round out the show with an update to the Kubuntu Focus Linux laptop. All that and much more comming up right now on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • Software Ecosystems are bad, but Linux needs one - YouTube

    I don't like these walled gardens, but I still think we need a full open source ecosystem where the desktop works well with mobile, smartwatches, iot devices, and services. Let's see how that could work.

  • How to install Gimp 2.10.20 on Deepin 20

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.20 on Deepin 20.

  • Vim Bootstrap: Generate A Programming Vimrc With No Effort - YouTube

    Configuring vim can be a fairly large time commitment especially if you want to turn it into a relatively decent programming environment so Vim Bootstrap is a project that aims to take out some of that effort by generating a vimrc or vim configuration file for you with minimal user interaction and besides some odd vim plugin choices I think it's pretty decent.

  • Awesome Linux Tools: UChecker

    UChecker is an open-source utility that can be used to detect insecure shared libraries that are in memory on your server. UChecker is written in Python, and available on Github. In this video, I show some basic detail about the script and a few sample runs.

