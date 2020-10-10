today's howtos
-
Install Linux Kernel 5.9 In Ubuntu / LinuxMint | askmetutorials
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the latest version of Kernel 5.9 On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Kazam on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kazam on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kazam is a simple screen recording program that will capture the content of your screen and record a video file that can be played by any video player that supports VP8/WebM video format. This utility requires a small configuration setup and is perfect for new users who just want to capture and record screen video. Kazam records crystal clear sound and can save the video file in several different file formats.
-
How To Install Ubuntu With ‘D Drive’-like Data Partition
Actually it is very easy to install Ubuntu alike operating systems with data storage partitions similar to Drive D: to mimic tradition of Windows computers. What you need to do is just install Ubuntu like usual but create one additional large partition without attaching mount point to it. The result is you will always see one data partition ready to use just like you usually found while using Windows. Just because apparently many people asked it then I make this tutorial to help. As stated it is for Ubuntu alike, you can also practice this to Fedora, openSUSE, Manjaro, and others.
-
How to install the web-based Guacamole Remote Desktop Client on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Apache Guacamole is a free, open-source and web-based remote desktop application that allows you to access your desktop machines through a web browser. In this tutorial, we will show how to install Apache Guacamole remote desktop gateway on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server.
-
[Solved] Broken Pipe Error With SSH Connection in Linux
If you use SSH to connect to remote Linux servers, you'll notice that if you keep your SSH session inactive for some time and then try to use it again, the SSH session disconnects with an error message like this:
:client_loop: send disconnect: Broken pipe
On some systems, it will display 'Write failed: Broken pipe' or 'Connection closed by remote host'.
Let's see what causes this error and how to go about keeping your SSH connection alive.
-
Getting Started with Vagrant on Linux - Make Tech Easier
Modern operating systems, including Linux, have developed over recent years to bring operating system virtualization to the humble PC. Running multiple operating systems using a hypervisor allows developers, system administrators, and tinkerers to set up small, dispensable, virtual environments to test things out and learn. As virtualization becomes more and more popular, more and more pieces of software come out that promise to make your life easier. Vagrant is one of those pieces of software.
-
Simplified access to the NVIDIA CUDA toolkit on SUSE Linux for HPC - SUSE Communities
Managing heterogeneous computing environments has become increasingly important for HPC and AI/ML administrators. The NVIDIA Compute Module is one way we are working to make using these technologies easier to use.
-
First Attempt at Gnocchi-Statsd « etbe - Russell Coker
I’ve been investigating the options for tracking system statistics to diagnose performance problems. The idea is to track all sorts of data about the system (network use, disk IO, CPU, etc) and look for correlations at times of performance problems. DataDog is pretty good for this but expensive, it’s apparently based on or inspired by the Etsy Statsd. It’s claimed that the gnocchi-statsd is the best implementation of the protoco used by the Etsy Statsd, so I decided to install that.
-
Quick Tutorial on How to Use Shell Scripting in Linux: Coin Toss App | Linux Journal
Simply put, a Shell Script is a program that is run by a UNIX/Linux shell. It is a file that contains a series of commands which are executed sequentially as if they were entered on the command line interface (CLI) or terminal.
In this quick tutorial on Shell Scripting, we will write a simple program to toss a coin. Basically, the output of our program should be either HEADS or TAILS (of course, randomly).
To start with, the first line of a shell script should indicate which interpreter/shell is to be used to execute the script. In this tutorial we will be using /bin/bash and it will be denoted as #!/bin/bash which is called a shebang!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 821 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Software: Creative Writing, Universal USB Installer, MellowPlayer and Command-Line Tools
Devices/Embedded: Axiomtek, LiteOS and HarmonyOS, Arduino Portenta
Audiocasts/Shows: Weekly News, Software Ecosystems, Gimp 2.10.20, Vim and UChecker
Recent comments
37 min 16 sec ago
46 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 52 min ago
20 hours 10 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago