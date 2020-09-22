Krita 4.4 Released with Major Updates to Fill Layers, New Brush Options
Krita 4.4 is here about four months after Krita 4.3 and it’s packed with some important updates to the fill layers, including multi-threading support to make them faster on multi-core computers, transformations for the pattern fill, including the ability to rotate patterns, as well as a new fill layer option for filling the whole screen with dots, lines, squares, waves, etc.
Furthermore, Krita 4.4 introduces a new fill layer that can generate Penrose tilings and Quasicrystal structures, among other elements, and integrates Disney Animation’s SeExpr expression language, which lets you create your own fill layers.
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
