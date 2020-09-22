Language Selection

  • How to install ClipGrab on Ubuntu 20.04 LTs to download Youtube videos - Linux Shout
  • Configure Fonts on Arch Linux – Linux Hint

    Configuring the fonts on Arch Linux can assist you in the better display of your desktop. You can customize your font as per your preference if you are using Arch Linux. Indeed, the default fonts of Arch Linux are not that plain. But, if you want to make it more attractive and colorful, then go for the customize fonts. Programmers using the desktop environment of Arch Linux can comprehend the concept of setting variant fonts in their respective systems. Arch Linux itself is a tricky operating system, so using plan font can dull the mood. If you are looking at the user interface of Arch Linux for the fonts, then you won’t find them vibrant and alluring. That’s why the trend of setting customize fonts is voguish among programmers. This guide covers the configuration of fonts on the desktop environment. It shares the embracive details for the desktop environment of GNOME and KDE plasma.

  • How to Make Ubuntu 20.04 Look Like Mac OS – Linux Hint

    Changes are a part of nature, and this is also the case with technology. As time progresses, technology keeps on evolving and advancing through new and revolutionary changes. Ubuntu is the perfect example of this, as it has seen remarkable growth in its infrastructure. From what was once a simple server-based architecture, to now being used as the primary Linux distribution for desktops, this clearly shows how far Ubuntu has come.Ubuntu has made quite the name for itself in the industry and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing operating systems in today’s market. Being free and open-source, along with having a smooth and silky interface, has made Ubuntu a worthy challenger for Windows and Mac OS. One fascinating aspect about Ubuntu that has made it so sought-after among users is how easily customizable this distro is.

  • Install Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS on Raspberry Pi 4 – Linux Hint

    Ubuntu MATE is a flavor of Ubuntu that uses the MATE desktop environment. MATE desktop environment is a lightweight desktop environment that works seamlessly on low-power devices or old devices. Ubuntu MATE has ARM builds (for Raspberry Pi) available for download on the official website of Ubuntu MATE.

  • Base64 Encode and Decode From Command Line – Linux Hint

    Encoding is the process used to convert data in a format required for effective transmission or storage. In contrast, decoding is opposite to the encoding method which converts the encoded data back to its original format. Base64 is the encoding process where the binary data is converted into ASCII. Base64 encoding is mostly required to avoid the transmission problems that occur when binary data is transmitted to text-based systems which cannot handle the binary data properly. As a result, the information is lost or corrupted during transmission.

  • How to check RAM in a Linux – Linux Hint

    RAM stands for Random Access Memory considered as an important part of any computer system. When you open a file for editing or viewing its content, the system creates a temporary instance of this particular file in RAM so that you can do processing on it. Moreover, your system’s operating environment and RAM act as a medium on which you run a program. If you have a fresh Ubuntu operating system or VPS (Virtual Private Server) and you don’t have enough information about RAM, how much it is installed and used, the RAM speed, then this article is written for you.

  • [Old] LaTeX Handwriting Practice Worksheets

    Having never quite been able to write $\zeta$ or $\xi$ correctly, I cobbled together some code to generate worksheets to help practice my handwriting. Since a few people have expressed interest in them, I thought I’d share the documents and code here!

  • How to Install Drupal on Debian 10

    Written PHP, Drupal is a free and opensource content management system (CMS) that enables you to create powerful and elegant blogs or websites. It ships with preinstalled themes, widgets, and other out-of-the-box features that help you get started with little knowledge in web programming languages. It’s ideal for users who want to publish their content with but have little background in web development.

  • Setting up a webserver to use HTTPS | Enable Sysadmin

    This article discusses and demonstrates the steps to install and configure an httpd service to serve content over HTTPS. The purpose of using HTTPS rather than basic HTTP is that the content is encrypted while it's in transit. This means that if somebody captures the traffic between your system and the webserver, they won't be able to see what was being sent. If you were accessing a basic HTTP server, they could see the content.

  • How to join a Linux system to an Active Directory domain | Enable Sysadmin

    Microsoft's Active Directory (AD) is the go-to directory service for many organizations. If you and your team are responsible for a mixed Windows and Linux environment, then you probably would like to centralize authentication for both platforms. I'll cover how to add Linux computers to an Active Directory domain.

    [...]

    Microsoft's Active Directory, more popularly known as AD, has held the lion's share of the market for enterprise access management for many years now. It is used by institutions and individuals the world over to centrally control access to resources belonging to the organization. It gives you the ability to manage users, passwords, resources such as computers, and dictate who has access to what. For some of you reading this write-up, especially those who work in large institutions, you have interacted with AD before. Usually, the interaction is using one set of login credentials to log in to any workstation in the organization. That is just the tip of a large iceberg.

  • How to Install Brave Browser on Ubuntu And Earn Rewards?

    Brave has gained a lot of popularity lately, mainly because of its ability to reward users for browsing the web. As of January 1, this chromium-based browser has over 15 million monthly active users and 5 million active monthly users, as reported in the Brave community.

    In this article, I’ll tell you how to install Brave browser on Ubuntu Linux and earn rewards.

  • How To Copy A Block Of Text In Vim
  • How To Install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a web-based client written in PHP for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases. It provides a user-friendly web interface to access and manage your databases. To ease usage to a wide range of people, phpMyAdmin is being translated into 72 languages and supports both LTR and RTL languages.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Install MariaDB or MySQL on Linux | Opensource.com

    Both MariaDB and MySQL are open source databases that use SQL and share the same original codebase. MariaDB is a drop-in replacement for MySQL, so much so that you use the same command (mysql) to interact with MySQL and MariaDB databases. This article, therefore, applies equally to MariaDB and MySQL.

  • How to Download Files From Terminal in Ubuntu & Other Linux

    If you are stuck to the Linux terminal, say on a server, how do you download a file from the terminal?

    There is no download command in Linux but there are a couple of Linux commands for downloading file.

    In this terminal trick, you’ll learn two ways to download file using command line in Linux.

    I am using Ubuntu here but apart from the installation, rest of the commands are equally valid for all other Linux distributions.

  • Google Set to Unleash Knative - SDxCentral

    Google is set to give up most control over the Knative Project by electing a steering committee to oversee the direction of the Kubernetes-based serverless project. The decision comes on the heels of Google taking a more controversial approach with the Istio service mesh project. Protocol first reported on Google’s plans for the Knative Project late last week. In a blog post, Paul Morie, writing on behalf of the Knative Steering Committee, explained that it had recently constructed a new steering committee charter that will include an upcoming election for five steering committee members. The plan calls for the five members to serve as individuals and not representing their employer. The plan also states that no vendor will be allowed to have a majority of seats on the steering committee. The project will also set up a new Knative Trademark Committee to deal with trademark issues. That committee will initially include members from Google, IBM/Red Hat, and VMware.

    •    
  • Using eBPF Monitoring to Know What to Measure and Why - Container Journal

    eBPF enables users to trace application activity down to a very low level for better performance analysis Let’s say you’re a doctor. You know that the human body is tremendously complex, with multiple systems operating and interacting simultaneously. You also understand that sometimes things can go wrong and a person gets sick. Or there might be symptoms that history suggests are potential signs of trouble. How do you determine what is going on? What metrics can you collect that will reveal medically valuable information? And what tools are available to do that? The same issue that has challenged physicians for centuries is one that IT professionals now face: When you’re troubleshooting a complex system, what diagnostics do you measure, how do you measure them and what do you do with your findings? [...] eBPF programs run inside the kernel; they are attached to a code path and whenever that code path is traversed, the program executes. This decoupling of the kernel and eBPF program increases the development time as the developer doesn’t have to recompile the kernel each time the eBPF program is changed. eBPF is useful for both packet processing as well as performance analysis and monitoring, as eBPF programs can be attached to tracepoints, kprobes and even perf events. As you may have already guessed, attaching user-space programs inside the kernel can cause serious security and stability issues; thus, a series of tests are performed on each eBPF program before it’s loaded.

    •  
  • Kubernetes Blog: Announcing the 2020 Steering Committee Election Results

    The 2020 Steering Committee Election is now complete. In 2019, the committee arrived at its final allocation of 7 seats, 3 of which were up for election in 2020. Incoming committee members serve a term of 2 years, and all members are elected by the Kubernetes Community. This community body is significant since it oversees the governance of the entire Kubernetes project. With that great power comes great responsibility. You can learn more about the steering committee’s role in their charter.

  • Microsoft adept at deflecting questions about culpability in malware pandemic

    Microsoft's Windows operating system is the target of a massive majority of the malicious software that abounds these days. And it has adopted the same strategy for avoiding blame as it did with the problem of viruses and worms: presenting itself as part of the solution, not the problem.

  • Sophos expert says links between Trickbot and election security unlikely

    Global security firm Sophos has questioned the connection drawn between ransomware attacks facilitated by the Trickbot botnet and threats to election security, with a senior researcher saying gangs did not generally target local governments specifically for political effect.

  • Microsoft Uses Trademark Law to Disrupt Trickbot Botnet

    “We disrupted Trickbot through a court order we obtained as well as technical action we executed in partnership with telecommunications providers around the world,” wrote Tom Burt, corporate vice president of customer security and trust at Microsoft, in a blog post this morning about the legal maneuver. “We have now cut off key infrastructure so those operating Trickbot will no longer be able to initiate new infections or activate ransomware already dropped into computer systems.”

  • Check Point warns Amazon Prime Day shoppers to be vigilant

    The number of malicious domains which are similar to that of retail giant Amazon has risen by 28% in the run-up to the firm's Prime Day on 13 October, the Israeli security firm Check Point has warned.

  • Install a LAMP stack on Debian 10 "buster" - PragmaticLinux

    One of the first tasks when setting up a Linux web server is the installation of a LAMP stack.

  • How to install Dropbox headless on CentOS 8 Server - Linux Shout

    Dropbox is a popular cloud service that offers its client application for Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, and iOS to sync files between cloud and local devices. However, if you are on a command-line server that doesn’t have a graphical user interface, still we can have the benefits of Dropbox cloud storage to sync files between server and cloud. Here in this tutorial, we will show how to do that in CentOS 8/7 server without GUI and using only the CLI interface.

  • Schedule Commands And Scripts In Linux With Zeit (GUI For Cron And At) - Linux Uprising Blog

    Zeit is a Qt GUI for cron and at, allowing you to schedule recurring or one time tasks. The application also allows setting an alarm and a timer. Other features include the ability to add, edit and delete environment variables for crontab, as well as optional PolKit support for root actions. To add a new cron job using Zeit, click the Add Task button from its taskbar and you'll get to a dialog that allows you to run a command or script at the time interval you specify.

  • How to Reset the MySQL Root Password - Linux Concept

    Do you want to reset the MySQL root password? Sometimes we forget the root password and not able to log in on MySQL, and we want to reset the password. It is happening with all of us most of the time. In this article, we will explain the process to reset the MySQL root password from the command line utility.

Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops

Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets. Read more

