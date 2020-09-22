today's howtos
-
How to install ClipGrab on Ubuntu 20.04 LTs to download Youtube videos - Linux Shout
-
Configure Fonts on Arch Linux – Linux Hint
Configuring the fonts on Arch Linux can assist you in the better display of your desktop. You can customize your font as per your preference if you are using Arch Linux. Indeed, the default fonts of Arch Linux are not that plain. But, if you want to make it more attractive and colorful, then go for the customize fonts. Programmers using the desktop environment of Arch Linux can comprehend the concept of setting variant fonts in their respective systems. Arch Linux itself is a tricky operating system, so using plan font can dull the mood. If you are looking at the user interface of Arch Linux for the fonts, then you won’t find them vibrant and alluring. That’s why the trend of setting customize fonts is voguish among programmers. This guide covers the configuration of fonts on the desktop environment. It shares the embracive details for the desktop environment of GNOME and KDE plasma.
-
How to Make Ubuntu 20.04 Look Like Mac OS – Linux Hint
Changes are a part of nature, and this is also the case with technology. As time progresses, technology keeps on evolving and advancing through new and revolutionary changes. Ubuntu is the perfect example of this, as it has seen remarkable growth in its infrastructure. From what was once a simple server-based architecture, to now being used as the primary Linux distribution for desktops, this clearly shows how far Ubuntu has come.Ubuntu has made quite the name for itself in the industry and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing operating systems in today’s market. Being free and open-source, along with having a smooth and silky interface, has made Ubuntu a worthy challenger for Windows and Mac OS. One fascinating aspect about Ubuntu that has made it so sought-after among users is how easily customizable this distro is.
-
Install Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS on Raspberry Pi 4 – Linux Hint
Ubuntu MATE is a flavor of Ubuntu that uses the MATE desktop environment. MATE desktop environment is a lightweight desktop environment that works seamlessly on low-power devices or old devices. Ubuntu MATE has ARM builds (for Raspberry Pi) available for download on the official website of Ubuntu MATE.
-
Base64 Encode and Decode From Command Line – Linux Hint
Encoding is the process used to convert data in a format required for effective transmission or storage. In contrast, decoding is opposite to the encoding method which converts the encoded data back to its original format. Base64 is the encoding process where the binary data is converted into ASCII. Base64 encoding is mostly required to avoid the transmission problems that occur when binary data is transmitted to text-based systems which cannot handle the binary data properly. As a result, the information is lost or corrupted during transmission.
-
How to check RAM in a Linux – Linux Hint
RAM stands for Random Access Memory considered as an important part of any computer system. When you open a file for editing or viewing its content, the system creates a temporary instance of this particular file in RAM so that you can do processing on it. Moreover, your system’s operating environment and RAM act as a medium on which you run a program. If you have a fresh Ubuntu operating system or VPS (Virtual Private Server) and you don’t have enough information about RAM, how much it is installed and used, the RAM speed, then this article is written for you.
-
[Old] LaTeX Handwriting Practice Worksheets
Having never quite been able to write $\zeta$ or $\xi$ correctly, I cobbled together some code to generate worksheets to help practice my handwriting. Since a few people have expressed interest in them, I thought I’d share the documents and code here!
-
How to Install Drupal on Debian 10
Written PHP, Drupal is a free and opensource content management system (CMS) that enables you to create powerful and elegant blogs or websites. It ships with preinstalled themes, widgets, and other out-of-the-box features that help you get started with little knowledge in web programming languages. It’s ideal for users who want to publish their content with but have little background in web development.
-
Setting up a webserver to use HTTPS | Enable Sysadmin
This article discusses and demonstrates the steps to install and configure an httpd service to serve content over HTTPS. The purpose of using HTTPS rather than basic HTTP is that the content is encrypted while it's in transit. This means that if somebody captures the traffic between your system and the webserver, they won't be able to see what was being sent. If you were accessing a basic HTTP server, they could see the content.
-
How to join a Linux system to an Active Directory domain | Enable Sysadmin
Microsoft's Active Directory (AD) is the go-to directory service for many organizations. If you and your team are responsible for a mixed Windows and Linux environment, then you probably would like to centralize authentication for both platforms. I'll cover how to add Linux computers to an Active Directory domain.
[...]
Microsoft's Active Directory, more popularly known as AD, has held the lion's share of the market for enterprise access management for many years now. It is used by institutions and individuals the world over to centrally control access to resources belonging to the organization. It gives you the ability to manage users, passwords, resources such as computers, and dictate who has access to what. For some of you reading this write-up, especially those who work in large institutions, you have interacted with AD before. Usually, the interaction is using one set of login credentials to log in to any workstation in the organization. That is just the tip of a large iceberg.
-
How to Install Brave Browser on Ubuntu And Earn Rewards?
Brave has gained a lot of popularity lately, mainly because of its ability to reward users for browsing the web. As of January 1, this chromium-based browser has over 15 million monthly active users and 5 million active monthly users, as reported in the Brave community.
In this article, I’ll tell you how to install Brave browser on Ubuntu Linux and earn rewards.
-
How To Copy A Block Of Text In Vim
-
How To Install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, phpMyAdmin is a web-based client written in PHP for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases. It provides a user-friendly web interface to access and manage your databases. To ease usage to a wide range of people, phpMyAdmin is being translated into 72 languages and supports both LTR and RTL languages.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation phpMyAdmin with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Install MariaDB or MySQL on Linux | Opensource.com
Both MariaDB and MySQL are open source databases that use SQL and share the same original codebase. MariaDB is a drop-in replacement for MySQL, so much so that you use the same command (mysql) to interact with MySQL and MariaDB databases. This article, therefore, applies equally to MariaDB and MySQL.
-
How to Download Files From Terminal in Ubuntu & Other Linux
If you are stuck to the Linux terminal, say on a server, how do you download a file from the terminal?
There is no download command in Linux but there are a couple of Linux commands for downloading file.
In this terminal trick, you’ll learn two ways to download file using command line in Linux.
I am using Ubuntu here but apart from the installation, rest of the commands are equally valid for all other Linux distributions.
-
Server: Knative, eBPF, and Kubernetes Steering Committee Election Results
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
