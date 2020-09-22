Games: Raspberry Pi, GamerOS and Titles for GNU/Linux
AI-Man: a handy guide to video game artificial intelligence
GamerOS: An Arch Linux based gaming OS - LinuxReviews
Video: Alesh Slovak missed Vavle's SteamOS so he created a new GNU/Linux operating system called GamerOS based on Arch Linux and some of the components from SteamOS. The idea is to have a OS that boots directly into Steam's Big Picture mode so you can sit on the couch and use a PC with a game-pad the same way you would use a gaming console. Alesh Slovak presented his new OS at the Arch Conf 2020 last weekend. His video presentation is about 45 minutes with Q&A.
Virtual Cottage is a sweet little chill-out app with a timer reminiscent of Kind Words | GamingOnLinux
Need to get something done and remove distractions? Virtual Cottage is a real sweet idea for a screen-saver style application that gives you tunes and a timer.
It reminded me instantly of Kind Words, the beautiful little game about writing letters to random people in a tiny little room. Virtual Cottage echos that same style and feeling. You get a visually pleasing little room, some lovely music and you can set a timer with a subject to focus on and let your mind melt away as you do it and listen to the great beats.
Bloody Rally Show: Prologue is out now to give you a taste of some frantic 2D racing | GamingOnLinux
Bloody Rally Show from February 2020 was probably one of the best top-down racers I've played in a long time, and it now has a free Bloody Rally Show: Prologue version you can try out.
This is no art of rally, it's less of a zen experience much more grimy - it's all about the more intense and chaotic side of racing against others. It's an action-racer, one that gives you a campaign mode to play through as well as some car-combat modes, car customisation and more. It's a very surprising game and a huge amount of fun.
Server: Knative, eBPF, and Kubernetes Steering Committee Election Results
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
Petal Crash
Petal Crash is an absolutely beautiful block-smashing match puzzler out now