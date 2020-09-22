Read Ebooks From Commandline With Epy Ebook Reader
EBooks have many advantages compared to paperback and hardcover books. An eBook is more accessible, convenient, affordable, and portable. The eBooks can be delivered to a range of digital devices, such as Computers, Tablet PCs, Smartphones and Kindle e-reader devices. There are plethora of graphical Ebook readers available. However, there are only a few applications exists to read eBooks from commandline. Today we will discuss about one such application. Say hello to epy, a CLI ebook reader developed for the command line inhabitants.
Epy is a free, open source, command line ebook reader written in Python. It supports many ebook formats, such as Epub (.epub, .epub3), FictionBook (.fb2), Mobi (.mobi), and AZW3 (.azw3). Please note that image is not yet supported in mobi format and only some formats of .azw3 ebooks are supported.
Epy displays the progress percentage as you read through the pages. It allows you to bookmark a specific page and integrate external dictionary.
