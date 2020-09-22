Proprietary: Apple Being/Doing Evil, FOVE Targets Linux and "European Union wants to force OEMs to let users uninstall bloatware"
ProtonMail Reveals Apple Forced it to Add In-App Purchases
Apple has been under the gun for the past few months with developers complaining about the 30-percent cut it demands in in-app purchasing fees in the app store. Through congressional testimony on the possible monopolies of the company, along with Amazon, Facebook, and Google, more was learned about that process. The ProtonMail developer revealed that Apple forced it to add in-app purchases even though the app had always been free.
CUPS Printing System Open-Source Development Has Seemingly Dried Up
At the end of 2019 the lead developer of CUPS left Apple after he joined Apple and the company purchased the source code a decade prior for this long-standing open-source printing system used by not only macOS but also Linux and other Unix-like platforms. This unfortunately has not bode well for CUPS in 2020.
As was recently pointed out by a Phoronix reader, the open-source CUPS code-base is now at a stand-still. There was just one commit to the CUPS Git repository for all of 2020 and that was a push by an Apple engineer with minor updates (including security fixes) for a point release.
It's possible Apple engineers are still working on CUPS internally and relying upon a private Git repository for development and will only be pushing public when there are enough accumulated changes for a new release, but that still doesn't bode well for open-source -- at least these days driver-less printing is common.
FOVE Launches V1.0 Of Its Eye-Tracking Headset
The standard FOVE0 software is also getting an update (this one is free). FOVE is adding official support for Ubuntu Linux. This includes all VR features, such as the FOVE Compositor and eye-tracking.
FOVE Launches v1.0 of Its VR Platform With Major New Eye Tracking Features
As of today, Ubuntu Linux is officially supported for all current and future users. This includes all VR features, such as the FOVE Compositor, and the full eye tracker.
The European Union wants to force OEMs to let users uninstall bloatware
This measure is part of a much broader act aimed at reducing the power of big technology companies, especially when it comes to the use of advertising data and platform owners’ power over companies doing business on said platforms. I hope this gets passed, since using ADB to remove bloatware can get a little tedious.
Server: Knative, eBPF, and Kubernetes Steering Committee Election Results
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
