Kernel: Linux 5.10, Xen Summit, Guitar Hero Live Device
Hardware Monitoring Updates For Linux 5.10 Are Led By AMD Zen 3 Support
Most notable with this round of hwmon updates is AMD Zen 3 CPU temperature monitoring is added to the existing k10temp driver. As outlined in that earlier piece when the code first hit hwmon-next, this is significant as it was contributed by an AMD engineer and ahead of launch. In the past it generally wasn't until after the CPU launch that Linux users could have temperature monitoring support and was generally left to tackle by parties outside of AMD, but thankfully for Zen 3 the temperature support is ready to go. But for Linux 5.10 there isn't any AMD Energy driver support yet for Zen 3, but at least some accumulation logic improvements in that amd_energy driver code also thanks to AMD.
New Intel / AMD Hardware Support Come With Linux 5.10 "Perf" Additions
New Intel and AMD hardware support headline the performance events work for Linux 5.10 as part of the "perf" subsystem.
Monday as the first full day of the Linux 5.10 merge window saw many Intel/AMD x86 changes and that continued with the performance events pull request sent out by Ingo Molnar later in the day.
Xen Summit: Running Xen without Direct Map - Xen Project
With the rising number of speculation vulnerabilities in CPUs, it is time we rethink the design of Xen and restrict the attack surface as much as possible to defend against potential vulnerabilities in the future (defense-in-depth). At this year’s Xen Summit, Hongyan Xia & David Woodhouse from Amazon, took viewers through ways to do this.
There's a new Linux driver for the Guitar Hero Live (PS3) and Wii U Guitar devices | GamingOnLinux
Do you have a Guitar Hero Live (PS3) 6-fret guitar or perhaps one from the Wii U that you want to use on Linux? Prepare to dust them off.
The new hid-ghlive-dkms driver from developer Pascal Giard, was created as they "really wanted to play a 6-fret guitar on Clone Hero". For those not aware, Clone Hero is a free rhythm game (a clone of Guitar Hero - get it?), which can be played with any 5 or 6 button guitar controller, game controllers, or just your standard computer keyboard.
Server: Knative, eBPF, and Kubernetes Steering Committee Election Results
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
