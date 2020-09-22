IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
ANZ New Zealand Builds Collaboration Through Automation With Red Hat
Red Hat Accelerates Hybrid Cloud Automation with Catalog of Ready-to-Use, Certified and Supported Ansible Automation
Red Hat Expands Automation for Hybrid Clouds with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Integration for Red Hat OpenShift Environments
Security flaws and CVSS rescore process with NVD
Red Hat Product Security rates the severity of security issues found in Red Hat products using a four-point scale: Low, Moderate, Important, and Critical, as well as includes a separate Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score.
The CVSS rating is not used to determine the priority with which flaws are fixed or to determine the severity rating of the vulnerability. It is used as a guideline to identify and describe key metrics of a flaw and is meant to help customers prioritize the order in which they remediate flaws. CVSS scoring is used by other agencies, which sometimes tend to score these flaws in a different way.
Support for IBM Z and more in CodeReady Workspaces 2.4 - Red Hat Developer
Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces 2.4 is now available. For this release, we focused on adding support for IBM Z and improving the IDE editor and configuration elements.
CodeReady Workspaces (CRW) 2.4 is available on Red Hat OpenShift 3.11 and OpenShift 4.4 and higher. CodeReady Workspaces 2.4 is also available on OpenShift Dedicated 4.3 via the add-ons capability.
My first day using Ansible
Getting a new computer, whether physical or virtual, up and running is time-consuming and requires a good deal of work—whether it's your first time or the 50th. For many years, I have used a series of scripts and RPMs that I created to install the packages I need and to perform many bits of configuration for my favorite tools. This approach has worked well and simplified my work, as well as reduced the amount of time I spend typing commands.
I am always looking for better ways of doing things, and, for several years now, I have been hearing and reading about Ansible, which is a powerful tool for automating system configuration and management. Ansible allows a sysadmin to define a specific state for each host in one or more playbooks and then performs whatever tasks are necessary to bring the host to that state. This includes installing or deleting various resources such as RPM or Apt packages, configuration and other files, users, groups, and much more.
Hand Drawn 2D Animation with PureOS and Librem Laptops
Professional animation is not just possible but ideal with free software, this story shares what is possible running PureOS, Librem laptops, and accessories. I have been using free software for 6 years and each year these freedom respecting professional tools I use seem to improve faster than the commercial proprietary pace. Krita, as an example, released an animation feature that made it the perfect tool for making rough animations. That same year, the software Toonz, that was used by the legendary Studio Ghibli for clean up and coloring purpose, was released as free software under the name of OpenToonz. Nice, with just these two features and tools released, I had everything I needed to do traditional animations again with my Librem based digital studio. Below I will go through the workflow of making a simple hand made 2D animation. This particular animation was commissioned to me, during the summer, by a young french film production called Baze Production. The goal of this project was to make a cute production identity intro in the same style as Pixar or Illumination Studios, but with hand made animations instead of 3D computer graphics. For that matter, I used 2 Librem laptops and 2 Wacom tablets.
