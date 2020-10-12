Software: Firefox, Gedit, Shotcut Video Editor, Citra Emulator, Phoronix Test Suite 10.0, SpaceVim and LibreOffice These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 81 – Firefox Nightly News

Sébastien Wilmet - Blog post - gedit crowdfunding The gedit text editor has a long history of development, it has been created in 1998 at the beginnings of GNOME. So it is one of the oldest GNOME application still alive and usually installed by default with Linux distributions that provide GNOME as their desktop environment. It is this – the fact that many Linux users know and have gedit installed – that motivates me to improve it, to make it a top notch core application. It is not an easy undertaking though, the codebase is old and large, and there are several underlying software components (libraries) that are critical for the main functioning of gedit. I started to contribute to gedit in 2011, and I'm now its main developer. I'm a freelance software developer, and would like to devote as much time as possible to gedit development, including the underlying libraries.

How to install Shotcut Video Editor 20.09 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Shotcut Video Editor 20.09 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to install Citra Emulator on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube In this video, we are looking at how to install Citra Emulator on Ubuntu 20.04.

Best Video Editors for Chromebooks in 2020 Today we are looking at how to video editing on a Chromebook. For many years Chromebooks have been seen as budget devices, just to browse the web with and not really capable to do "real" work on. However, Google has continued to improve its operating system by bringing more applications to Chromebooks, firstly the Google Play Store, after that "Crostini" Linux apps and who knows what will be coming next. So about a year ago, as a Linux user since 2013 and being a System Administrator for 5 years since then (not anymore because my family and I moved to remote city and I decided to work online), that I can use my skills, and I know that I am still learning, to help the Chromebook user community to get the most out of their devices.

Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 Released With Revamped OpenBenchmarking.org For Open-Source, Automated Benchmarking - Phoronix Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now officially available as the latest major feature release for our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software that now has more than six hundred tests/benchmarks available for fully-automated testing. With Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 also comes a significant overhaul to OpenBenchmarking.org and its biggest since its debut back in 2011 alongside Phoronix Test Suite 3.0.

A First Look At SpaceVim SpaceVim is a distribution of Vim inspired by Spacemacs (a distribution of Emacs). It comes with a bunch of plugins installed and configured out of the box, which makes SpaceVim easier to get into for the the new Vim user. After spending so much time recently in Doom Emacs, what will be my initial impressions of SpaceVim?

[LibreOffice] PDF annotations support In Draw, a PDF document can be opened using the PDFium library for rendering, where each page in the Draw document contains an rendered image from the PDF. This mode is useful for viewing PDFs and allows for the best fidelity. With viewing, there is also a need to review and comment and this is where PDF annotations come in as adding the support for the PDF annotations and to support a review based workflow has been one of my recent task at Collabora Productivity. PDF supports a wide variety of annotations, but we don't support all of them in Draw. What we do support are comments, which are similar to pop-up note annotations in PDF, so the easiest is to add those first. To be able to use pop-up notes in Draw, we need to import them. This is done at import by using PDFium after we created the PDF graphic for rendering. In Draw, we then insert this as comments and so we get the basic support for manipulating with annotations, but how to save the changes? PDF export already supports saving comments as annotations, so this mostly already works (I needed to fix some bugs and add support for saving all needed properties).

GNU/Linux in HPC/Servers: Quobyte and CBeST It Takes Geological Patience To Change Datacenter Storage Moving from an HPC center or a hyperscaler to work on enterprise software has to be a frustrating experience. In the HPC and hyperscaler world, when you need to deal with a problem, it is usually one of scale or performance – or both – and you have to solve the problem now. Like in a year or less, but sometimes you get more time to refine things. Call it 18 months, tops. The new platform – database, storage, network control, compute control, whatever it is – goes into production and months later replaces whatever was going to run out of gas just in time to save the company. The enterprise, into which we lump government and academic institutions, by contrast, move at a much slower pace because the risk profile is much higher. If your email or social network or media archive is down for minutes, hours, or even days, no one is going to die. But if an enterprise has an outage and either customer data is compromised or normal business is interrupted, reputation and money are on the line. [...] The first Quobyte release came in late 2014, a little more than a year after the company’s founding – see how fast these hyperscalers move? – and it was designed from the ground up to be a POSIX-compliant object storage system with file and block overlays when necessary, with triple redundancy of data running on absolutely plain vanilla X86 Linux servers.

PSSC Labs Announces CBeST Cluster Management Software Stack v5 Release with Red Hat Support - insideHPC Lake Forest, CA , Oct. 13, 2020 — PSSC Labs, a developer of high performance computing (HPC) and big data computing solutions, announces today that a new release of CBeST Cluster Management v 5.0 Software Stack will be available. The newest version of CBeST will add support for the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux / CentOS Linux 8.0 operating system and provide enhanced support for advanced technologies from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. CBeST will support bursting to cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and Google Compute.

