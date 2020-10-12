Programming: Factor, Raku and Python
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Factor - LinuxLinks
Factor is a dynamic stack-based programming language. It was originally conceived as an experiment to create a stack-based language practical for modern programming tasks. It was inspired by earlier stack-based languages like Forth and Joy.
Factor programs look very different from programs in most other programming languages. At the most basic level,function calls and arithmetic use postfix syntax, rather than prefix or infix as in most programming languages. Factor provides local variables, but they are used in only a small minority of procedures because its language features allow most code to be comfortably written in a point-free style.
Here’s our recommended free tutorials to learn Factor.
[Raku] Rakudo Weekly News: 2020.41 A First Year
About a year ago, the first Rakudo Weekly News hit the Net, shortly after the name change to Raku was officially accepted. It’s quite amazing how much has been achieved in the year since then. The extensive documentation has been updated, many (not yet all though) internals have been updated, several Raku books have been published, over 1500 Raku questions on StackOverflow, a lively /r/rakulang subreddit with more than 600 users, and a lively #rakulang Twitter feed as well!
Extracting Linux System and Hardware Info Using Python | FOSS Linux
Finding hardware and system information in Linux is a handy and interesting task. We can extract Operating System details, user details, memory details, CPU details, and much more using simple python codes on Linux. Although we can perform many of those things using terminal and bash scripting, python is way more interesting.
As a python lover, we want every task to be done using that language, so extracting system and hardware information with python is a great task. Also, we can learn both Linux and python concurrently. This article will be quite long, so take your time to read the whole article and run each code for better understanding.
You can copy each of the codes in a python IDE and run it. If you don’t have a python IDE or want to compare between IDE, see our guide on the top 10 IDE for Linux. By the way, I am using the VS Code as an IDE for writing code. It is open-source and easy to use. If you want to use Visual Studio Code, see our guide on installing VS code on Linux.
Web Scraping With Beautiful Soup and Python – Real Python
The incredible amount of data on the Internet is a rich resource for any field of research or personal interest. To effectively harvest that data, you’ll need to become skilled at web scraping. The Python libraries requests and Beautiful Soup are powerful tools for the job. If you like to learn with hands-on examples and you have a basic understanding of Python and HTML, then this course is for you.
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #442 (Oct. 13, 2020)
Software: Firefox, Gedit, Shotcut Video Editor, Citra Emulator, Phoronix Test Suite 10.0, SpaceVim and LibreOffice
GNU/Linux in HPC/Servers: Quobyte and CBeST
Martin Dougiamas: Why Openness in Education is essential
You probably never heard of Moodle - unless you are a student. Moodle is the worlds most widely used educational platform and it's free software available under the GNU GPL version 3. Martin Dougiamas, who originally wrote Moodle, held a talk explaining what Moodle is, what features it has, what's planned for the future and what proprietary software it competes with at the NextCloud 2020 conference that took place October 2nd to 3rd, 2020. The video is 36 minutes long and worth a watch if you want some insights into modern education systems. Also: Why Schools Should Exclusively Use Free Software
Does subgroup/wave size matter?
This week, I had a conversation with one of my coworkers about our subgroup/wave size heuristic and, in particular, whether or not control-flow divergence should be considered as part of the choice. This lead me down a fun path of looking into the statistics of control-flow divergence and the end result is somewhat surprising: Once you get above about an 8-wide subgroup, the subgroup size doesn't matter. Before I get into the details, let's talk nomenclature. As you're likely aware, GPUs often execute code in groups of 1 or more invocations. In D3D terminology, these are called waves. In Vulkan and OpenGL terminology, these are called sugroups. The two terms are interchangeable and, for the rest of this post, I'll use the Vulkan/OpenGL conventions.
