GNU/Linux in HPC/Servers: Quobyte and CBeST
It Takes Geological Patience To Change Datacenter Storage
Moving from an HPC center or a hyperscaler to work on enterprise software has to be a frustrating experience. In the HPC and hyperscaler world, when you need to deal with a problem, it is usually one of scale or performance – or both – and you have to solve the problem now. Like in a year or less, but sometimes you get more time to refine things. Call it 18 months, tops. The new platform – database, storage, network control, compute control, whatever it is – goes into production and months later replaces whatever was going to run out of gas just in time to save the company.
The enterprise, into which we lump government and academic institutions, by contrast, move at a much slower pace because the risk profile is much higher. If your email or social network or media archive is down for minutes, hours, or even days, no one is going to die. But if an enterprise has an outage and either customer data is compromised or normal business is interrupted, reputation and money are on the line.
[...]
The first Quobyte release came in late 2014, a little more than a year after the company’s founding – see how fast these hyperscalers move? – and it was designed from the ground up to be a POSIX-compliant object storage system with file and block overlays when necessary, with triple redundancy of data running on absolutely plain vanilla X86 Linux servers.
PSSC Labs Announces CBeST Cluster Management Software Stack v5 Release with Red Hat Support - insideHPC
Lake Forest, CA , Oct. 13, 2020 — PSSC Labs, a developer of high performance computing (HPC) and big data computing solutions, announces today that a new release of CBeST Cluster Management v 5.0 Software Stack will be available. The newest version of CBeST will add support for the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux / CentOS Linux 8.0 operating system and provide enhanced support for advanced technologies from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. CBeST will support bursting to cloud environments including Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and Google Compute.
PSSC Labs Announces New CBeST Cluster Management Software Stack v5 Release
The newest version of CBeST will add support for the latest Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® / CentOS Linux® 8.0 operating system and provide enhanced support for advanced technologies from Intel®, AMD® and NVIDIA®.
Software: Firefox, Gedit, Shotcut Video Editor, Citra Emulator, Phoronix Test Suite 10.0, SpaceVim and LibreOffice
Martin Dougiamas: Why Openness in Education is essential
You probably never heard of Moodle - unless you are a student. Moodle is the worlds most widely used educational platform and it's free software available under the GNU GPL version 3. Martin Dougiamas, who originally wrote Moodle, held a talk explaining what Moodle is, what features it has, what's planned for the future and what proprietary software it competes with at the NextCloud 2020 conference that took place October 2nd to 3rd, 2020. The video is 36 minutes long and worth a watch if you want some insights into modern education systems. Also: Why Schools Should Exclusively Use Free Software
Does subgroup/wave size matter?
This week, I had a conversation with one of my coworkers about our subgroup/wave size heuristic and, in particular, whether or not control-flow divergence should be considered as part of the choice. This lead me down a fun path of looking into the statistics of control-flow divergence and the end result is somewhat surprising: Once you get above about an 8-wide subgroup, the subgroup size doesn't matter. Before I get into the details, let's talk nomenclature. As you're likely aware, GPUs often execute code in groups of 1 or more invocations. In D3D terminology, these are called waves. In Vulkan and OpenGL terminology, these are called sugroups. The two terms are interchangeable and, for the rest of this post, I'll use the Vulkan/OpenGL conventions.
