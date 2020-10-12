Google's Android and ChromeOS Get CrossOver and WireGuard
-
Over the past several years, Google has slowly turned Chrome OS into a more powerful computing platform, allowing people to use Progressive Web Apps, Android apps, and even Linux apps. While Google is working on its own means of bringing Windows app support to Chrome OS, third-party companies like CodeWeavers have released solutions that Chromebook users can take advantage of today. Today, CodeWeavers released CrossOver 20, bringing Windows app support out of beta for Chrome OS.
-
With remote work becoming the norm at many businesses thanks to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to secure network connections with a virtual private network, or VPN. There are multiple VPN tunneling protocols that services can make use of, but a relatively new implementation called WireGuard has taken the tech world by storm. As we’ve explained before, WireGuard is a next-gen VPN protocol that embraces modern cryptography standards and has a secure, auditable code base. After its inclusion in Linux Kernel 5.6, Google is now adding support for the protocol to Android 12’s Linux Kernel 5.4 tree.
Google forks each Linux Kernel release to include “patches of interest to the Android community that haven’t been merged onto mainline or Long Term Supported (LTS) kernels.” These kernels are called Android Common Kernels and they form the basis of the Linux kernel release that ships on each and every Android device on the market today. For each Android release, Google supports a handful of Linux kernel releases; for Android 11, that’s currently Linux Kernel versions 4.14 and 4.19, while for Android 12, it’ll be versions 4.19 and 5.4.
-
WireGuard has long been available as an app on the Google Play store for those wishing to use this cross-platform, open-source secure VPN tunnel solution on Google's mobile operating system. But for Android 12 it appears there will be a form of official support.
With WireGuard 1.0 marked by the kernel module being upstreamed in Linux 5.6, it looks like Google is now more comfortable in shipping WireGuard for their Android kernel.
Software: Firefox, Gedit, Shotcut Video Editor, Citra Emulator, Phoronix Test Suite 10.0, SpaceVim and LibreOffice
-
-
The gedit text editor has a long history of development, it has been created in 1998 at the beginnings of GNOME. So it is one of the oldest GNOME application still alive and usually installed by default with Linux distributions that provide GNOME as their desktop environment.
It is this – the fact that many Linux users know and have gedit installed – that motivates me to improve it, to make it a top notch core application. It is not an easy undertaking though, the codebase is old and large, and there are several underlying software components (libraries) that are critical for the main functioning of gedit.
I started to contribute to gedit in 2011, and I'm now its main developer. I'm a freelance software developer, and would like to devote as much time as possible to gedit development, including the underlying libraries.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Shotcut Video Editor 20.09 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Citra Emulator on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
Today we are looking at how to video editing on a Chromebook. For many years Chromebooks have been seen as budget devices, just to browse the web with and not really capable to do "real" work on.
However, Google has continued to improve its operating system by bringing more applications to Chromebooks, firstly the Google Play Store, after that "Crostini" Linux apps and who knows what will be coming next.
So about a year ago, as a Linux user since 2013 and being a System Administrator for 5 years since then (not anymore because my family and I moved to remote city and I decided to work online), that I can use my skills, and I know that I am still learning, to help the Chromebook user community to get the most out of their devices.
-
Phoronix Test Suite 10.0-Finnsnes is now officially available as the latest major feature release for our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software that now has more than six hundred tests/benchmarks available for fully-automated testing. With Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 also comes a significant overhaul to OpenBenchmarking.org and its biggest since its debut back in 2011 alongside Phoronix Test Suite 3.0.
-
SpaceVim is a distribution of Vim inspired by Spacemacs (a distribution of Emacs). It comes with a bunch of plugins installed and configured out of the box, which makes SpaceVim easier to get into for the the new Vim user. After spending so much time recently in Doom Emacs, what will be my initial impressions of SpaceVim?
-
In Draw, a PDF document can be opened using the PDFium library for rendering, where each page in the Draw document contains an rendered image from the PDF. This mode is useful for viewing PDFs and allows for the best fidelity. With viewing, there is also a need to review and comment and this is where PDF annotations come in as adding the support for the PDF annotations and to support a review based workflow has been one of my recent task at Collabora Productivity.
PDF supports a wide variety of annotations, but we don't support all of them in Draw. What we do support are comments, which are similar to pop-up note annotations in PDF, so the easiest is to add those first. To be able to use pop-up notes in Draw, we need to import them. This is done at import by using PDFium after we created the PDF graphic for rendering. In Draw, we then insert this as comments and so we get the basic support for manipulating with annotations, but how to save the changes? PDF export already supports saving comments as annotations, so this mostly already works (I needed to fix some bugs and add support for saving all needed properties).
Recent comments
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
7 hours 34 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 52 sec ago
11 hours 7 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago