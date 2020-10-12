today's howtos
-
Making an Apache website available as a Tor Onion Service
As part of the #MoreOnionsPorFavor campaign, I decided to follow brave.com's lead and make my homepage available as a Tor onion service.
-
How to Run Jenkins Server in Docker Container with Systemd
Repetitive tasks are usually tedious and end up taking up a lot of your time and energy. Over time, multiple automation tools have been developed to help alleviate the hassle of executing repetitive jobs. One such automation tool is Jenkins. Jenkins is an opensource automation server that is designed to help software developers build, test and deploy applications and thereby streamline the continuous integration and delivery process. We have penned an article before on how to install Jenkins on CentOS 8/ RHEL 8. In this article, we will do things a little different and run the Jenkins server in a Docker container as a systemd service.
-
How Git Works - 7 Basic Steps for Beginners - Cloudbooklet
Git is a distributed version control system created by Linus Torvalds in 2005. It also has an excellent support for branching, merging, rewriting repository history and more. Git is considered to be the modern standard for software development.
-
Building modern CI/CD workflows for serverless applications with Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines and Argo CD, Part 2 - Red Hat Developer
In the first half of this article, I introduced Tekton as a framework for cloud-native CI/CD pipelines, and Argo CD as its perfect partner for GitOps on Red Hat OpenShift. Our example for the demonstration is a Knative service that deploys and serves a Quarkus application. Our goal is to develop a complete continuous integration and delivery process, which begins when a commit is initiated in the application’s GitHub repository and ends with the new application version deployed in the development, staging, and production environments.
In Part 1, we used Tekton to implement the workflow’s continuous integration (CI) tasks. Now, we will complete the CI/CD process by implementing the continuous delivery (CD) tasks with Argo CD. As a refresher, consider the CI/CD workflow diagram in Figure 1.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 896 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Security Updates to Patch 10 Vulnerabilities
The new Ubuntu kernel security updates are available for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and all supported architectures and flavors, including 32-bit, 64-bit, arm, kvm, gcp, gke, aws, oracle, azure, and oem. Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases and kernel flavors, a use-after-free vulnerability (CVE-2020-16119) discovered by Hador Manor in Linux kernel’s DCCP protocol implementation could allow local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Rescuezilla 2.0, the Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery, Released with Major Changes
Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa), Rescuezilla 2.0 is a major update that introduces backups in Clonezilla format. This means that all backups created with Rescuezilla will be fully compatible with the Clonezilla Live distribution, so you can use either one to restore your backups. Even better, if you have backups created with previous Rescuezilla versions, you’ll be able to restore them using Rescuezilla 2.0. On the other hand, you won’t be able to restore backups created with the new versions using older Rescuezilla releases.
Linux 5.10: "Vidtv" Virtual Driver and SEV-ES
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
16 hours 52 sec ago