11 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Profilers
A system profiler is a utility that presents information about the hardware attached to a computer. Having access to hard information about your hardware can be indispensable when you need to establish exactly what hardware is installed in your machine. For example, the information will help a technical support individual diagnose problems, or help to evaluate whether a system will support certain software or hardware.
This type of software lets individuals establish hardware details without opening the computer case. This may not be an option if you do not have direct access to the hardware, relying on the internet to connect to the machine. System profilers let you remotely interrogate a system.
In Windows circles, CPU-Z is a popular freeware tool that gathers information on the main devices of a system without having to conduct technical and manual searching. CPU-Z lays out the raw technical data out to read in easy-to-read tables and is well presented. For Linux, there are a number of good utilities that offer the same type of information, providing essential and extended hardware about the entire system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 840 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Security Updates to Patch 10 Vulnerabilities
The new Ubuntu kernel security updates are available for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and all supported architectures and flavors, including 32-bit, 64-bit, arm, kvm, gcp, gke, aws, oracle, azure, and oem. Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases and kernel flavors, a use-after-free vulnerability (CVE-2020-16119) discovered by Hador Manor in Linux kernel’s DCCP protocol implementation could allow local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Rescuezilla 2.0, the Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery, Released with Major Changes
Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa), Rescuezilla 2.0 is a major update that introduces backups in Clonezilla format. This means that all backups created with Rescuezilla will be fully compatible with the Clonezilla Live distribution, so you can use either one to restore your backups. Even better, if you have backups created with previous Rescuezilla versions, you’ll be able to restore them using Rescuezilla 2.0. On the other hand, you won’t be able to restore backups created with the new versions using older Rescuezilla releases.
Linux 5.10: "Vidtv" Virtual Driver and SEV-ES
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 23 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 3 min ago
16 hours 52 sec ago