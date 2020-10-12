Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa), Rescuezilla 2.0 is a major update that introduces backups in Clonezilla format. This means that all backups created with Rescuezilla will be fully compatible with the Clonezilla Live distribution, so you can use either one to restore your backups. Even better, if you have backups created with previous Rescuezilla versions, you’ll be able to restore them using Rescuezilla 2.0. On the other hand, you won’t be able to restore backups created with the new versions using older Rescuezilla releases.

The new Ubuntu kernel security updates are available for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and all supported architectures and flavors, including 32-bit, 64-bit, arm, kvm, gcp, gke, aws, oracle, azure, and oem. Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases and kernel flavors, a use-after-free vulnerability (CVE-2020-16119) discovered by Hador Manor in Linux kernel’s DCCP protocol implementation could allow local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.