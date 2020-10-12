Android Leftovers
The best Android phones available at Tello (October 2020)
The latest Android Auto update is causing problems with the Google...
Android Auto Is All About YouTube Music Now as Google Shuts Down Music Store
Google tests a new background suspension feature in Android 11 that could improve battery life
Android phones from Motorola, LG, Samsung, and more are up to 45% off for Prime Day
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Security Updates to Patch 10 Vulnerabilities
The new Ubuntu kernel security updates are available for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and all supported architectures and flavors, including 32-bit, 64-bit, arm, kvm, gcp, gke, aws, oracle, azure, and oem. Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases and kernel flavors, a use-after-free vulnerability (CVE-2020-16119) discovered by Hador Manor in Linux kernel’s DCCP protocol implementation could allow local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code.
Rescuezilla 2.0, the Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery, Released with Major Changes
Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa), Rescuezilla 2.0 is a major update that introduces backups in Clonezilla format. This means that all backups created with Rescuezilla will be fully compatible with the Clonezilla Live distribution, so you can use either one to restore your backups. Even better, if you have backups created with previous Rescuezilla versions, you’ll be able to restore them using Rescuezilla 2.0. On the other hand, you won’t be able to restore backups created with the new versions using older Rescuezilla releases.
Linux 5.10: "Vidtv" Virtual Driver and SEV-ES
