Android
Canonical Releases New Ubuntu Kernel Security Updates to Patch 10 Vulnerabilities

The new Ubuntu kernel security updates are available for all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, including Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and all supported architectures and flavors, including 32-bit, 64-bit, arm, kvm, gcp, gke, aws, oracle, azure, and oem. Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases and kernel flavors, a use-after-free vulnerability (CVE-2020-16119) discovered by Hador Manor in Linux kernel’s DCCP protocol implementation could allow local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code. Read more

Rescuezilla 2.0, the Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery, Released with Major Changes

Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa), Rescuezilla 2.0 is a major update that introduces backups in Clonezilla format. This means that all backups created with Rescuezilla will be fully compatible with the Clonezilla Live distribution, so you can use either one to restore your backups. Even better, if you have backups created with previous Rescuezilla versions, you’ll be able to restore them using Rescuezilla 2.0. On the other hand, you won’t be able to restore backups created with the new versions using older Rescuezilla releases. Read more

Linux 5.10: "Vidtv" Virtual Driver and SEV-ES

  • Linux 5.10 Media Changes Bring A New "Vidtv" Virtual Driver - Phoronix

    The media subsystem of the Linux kernel is seeing a number of changes with the in-development Linux 5.10. The media changes for Linux 5.10 are a bit more interesting than usual, including: - The "Zoran" driver has been revived after previously being dropped from staging. Zoran was removed from staging in April of 2019 as it was deprecated at that point for already a year and no activity in porting it to the VB2 framework. But thanks to Corentin Labbe of BayLibre this driver has been revived and is now back in staging along with many improvements to its code. The old Zoran 36057/36067 PCI hardware is able to offer (M)JPEG support via Video 4 Linux interfaces.

  • AMD SEV-ES Sent In For Linux 5.10 To Further Secure Guest VMs - Phoronix

    While the mainline Linux kernel for quite a while now has supported AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization for EPYC processors as a means of better securing guest virtual machines (VMs) and public clouds with hardware memory encryption and using one key per VM to not only protect between guests but also the hypervisor, with Linux 5.10 comes AMD SEV-ES as another step forward for secure virtualization on AMD EPYC. AMD SEV-ES takes the security a step further by encrypting all the CPU register contents when exiting a VM to ensure there is no leakage of register information to the hypervisor. SEV-ES is also reportedly able to detect malicious modifications to the CPU register state. SEV-ES is particularly suited for protecting against control flow and rollback attacks and other scenarios of needing to know or manipulate the register state.

