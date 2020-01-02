Games: Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock, Terraria and More Deal with Wardrobe Malfunction in the upcoming Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock Lights! Camera! Scalpel? SEGA and Two Point Studios have a pretty amusing sounding DLC on the way with Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock. Releasing October 20, this new expansion turns things up a notch with the most illnesses included than any of their previous DLC packs. "Face televisual shenanigans at Plywood Studios as you look to launch a hit medical drama with washed-up film star Roderick Cushion. Head to Mudbury Festival and grab lyrical headlines with musical headliners while serving burgers from questionable vans. Finally, savour the affluent aromas of high society life at Zara’s very own Fitzpocket Academy. Socialise, hobnob, and boost that VIBE darling, because if you don’t who will?"

Terraria gets an FNA update for Linux / macOS and overhauls Vanity item display Terraria fans rejoice, as not only has the Linux support improved but you can now show off your vanity items in all their glory with the 1.4.1 release out now. When the Journey's End 1.4 upgrade released, they did mention a patch would follow to clean up issues and they stuck to it. They're jokingly calling this patch "Journey's Actual end". So what's in it? Quite a lot actually. There's new items, several of which focused on filling out the early/pre-hardmode Summoner options, also new Achievements along with new Princess NPC which they said you have to find out how to get them and what they do on your own.

314 Arts show off more impressive progress Projekt Z, an upcoming WW2 co-op survival FPS Confirmed to be launching with Linux support, and it will be free to play in some form, Projekt Z from 314 Arts impressed us in the first dev video and they're back to show off more progress. What exactly is it? A co-op Zombie survival FPS set during the end of World War 2, which takes place on a secret German island that you and your team crashed on. They're trying to combine a mixture of casual and hardcore elements together, somewhat inspired by parts of Left 4 Dead with different characters.

VR rhythm shooter 'Groove Gunner' enters Early Access with Linux support on October 28 Ready to show off your moves and need a new VR game? BitCutter Studios have announced their technical VR rhythm shooter will release into Early Access on October 28. Sounds like it's going to be a lot of fun for VR fans as you frantically switch between shooting and blocking approaching targets and bullets. All while listening to some slick indie tunes spread across a variety of musical genres, with each track having properly hand-crafted sequences and light shows.

Civilization VI to get a Sid Meier's Pirates inspired scenario in a free upgrade Ahoy, Me Hearties! Firaxis Games have announced the next free upgrade for Civilization VI is coming on October 22 and it sounds like it's going to be a lot fun. Directly inspired by the classic Sid Meier's Pirates!, this free update is going to add in another brand scenario to play through, balance changes, AI upgrades and more. The full detailed notes aren't available yet but they did put out something of a teaser video to show it off a bit. From what they said it's a 1-4 player mode that has you battle for treasure, and it will include new artwork to give off a more "tropical, piratey atmosphere" along with a dedicated map built for it and it sounds like a new map script to generate random maps for it is coming too. Much like the Red Death mode, it comes with unique sides to pick but here you also has to fight off AI navies from different nations.

Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood announced by the devs of The Coma Devespresso Games (The Coma series, Vambrace: Cold Soul) have announced Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood, which will be releasing with Linux support in early 2021. Much like their previous games, it seems they're sticking to what they know with it being from a side-scrolling viewpoint. Scarlet Hood and the Wicked Wood is a story-driven adventure game. As Scarlet, you must relive seven days of misfortune, and make a series of decisions to guide your Munchkin troupe safely out of the Wicked Wood. So it's something like Oz meets Grimm meets Groundhog Day according to Devespresso. You get a branching story that changes based your decisions resulting in one of 10 endings.

Stadia to have three days of announcements and some Stadia-only 'hands-on surprises' Google have teased a big Stadia event planned next week where we could see new game announcements, along with some special early demos to try out. Seems they're starting to ramp-up everything now, following on from finally putting out a pretty good explainer advert on what Stadia actually is. Starting October 20 and going on for three days, they're doing an event that will have "exciting game announcements and some Stadia-only hands-on surprises". There's not much details right now but they also said there will be three games to try, with "exclusive" demos and reveals of more games coming to the Stadia streaming service. At least this time around, Google are being a bit smarter. Unlike their 'Free Play Days', it seems according to a Stadia staffer on Twitter that you will not need Stadia Pro to access the demos.