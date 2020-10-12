IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
OpenShift 101: OpenShift Pipelines – IBM Developer
One of the interesting additions to Red Hat OpenShift 4 is OpenShift Pipelines, which I will introduce in this blog. I’ll start by reviewing DevOps, and then I will jump right into OpenShift Pipelines, explaining what it is and how to implement it.
New Node.js triage role is a great way to start contributing to Node.js – IBM Developer
The Node.js project recently created a Triage Role to help with the backlog of issues. This is a great way to start contributing to the project. This article shares some of the background about the role and describes the best way to get involved.
Ansible in the partner ecosystem: 5 lessons in 5 years
This week, Red Hat is celebrating an important milestone. It’s been five years since we acquired Ansible, an open source community project with a new way to approach managing systems and applications. Now, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform is a full, enterprise-class solution and recognized leader in infrastructure automation that has been adopted extensively by our customer and partner ecosystems over the past five years.
While many factors have likely contributed to this demand, we cannot point to increased adoption and expansion without also acknowledging Red Hat’s partner ecosystem. Our partners are responsible for supporting customers through certified content, expertise and integrated Ansible solutions that help automate systems worldwide. From facilitating engineered solutions to managed services, partners play a fundamental role in Red Hat’s journey with Ansible Automation Platform and the technology’s expansion so far.
In honor of this Red Hat and Ansible anniversary, we’re reflecting on some lessons learned with our partners in recent years.
Linux sysadmins: What is your cloud migration strategy? | Enable Sysadmin
Where are you in your cloud migration strategy? Are you just starting out, or are you well on your way? Are you pausing at a hybrid solution, or are you going all-in on a public cloud provider? Have you chosen to keep things in-house in a private cloud, or are you still plugging along with your own individual servers running workloads? Inquiring minds want to know.
Introducing the new Ansible Automation Hub | Enable Sysadmin
Red Hat has recently modified their Ansible subscription model and introduced many new online Ansible products accessible from the Red Hat Cloud Tools site if you have the proper Ansible subscription.
The primary online product there, which I believe will make Ansible more reliable, is the Red Hat Automation Hub. It would not be an exaggeration if I said it will greatly increase the trust level. Red Hat Automation Hub is the supported version of modules and roles in Ansible Galaxy.
IBM Brings More Open Source to IBM i - IT Jungle
IBM has brought an array of new open source packages to its IBM i operating system with the latest batch of Technology Refreshes, including tools for application developers and systems administrators. It’s all part of IBM’s strategy to keep IBM i on the cutting edge through open source, says IBM’s business architect Jesse Gorzinski.
Before IBM unveiled IBM i 7.4 TR3 and 7.3 TR9 last week, we’d already written extensively about many the open source package that IBM has brought to the platform. For instance, we told you earlier this year how Apache Kafka and Apache Zookeeper were running on IBM i, how the new Man-DB utility is improving documentation, and why PostgreSQL and MongoDB were coming to IBM i.
These new open source offerings were all listed as enhancements in the IBM announcement letters unveiling the new TRs, even if they had been available on the IBM i system for months via the new RPM delivery method that IBM now uses to distribute open source code to its customers.
Security Leftovers
IVPN Released a GUI Client App for the Linux Platform
IVPN is giving its Linux audience some love, as they have just released a GUI (graphical user interface) app for the platform. The particular VPN (virtual private network) vendor has only recently embraced Linux with a command-line app, but the time for something more user-friendly has come. Many Linux users are used to firing up the terminal to do whatever they need to do, as the power of the command line is undeniable. However, this is not the case for every Linux user nowadays, and having a comfortable GUI client app for your VPN service is nice.
today's howtos
Why Congress should invest in open-source software
In response to past crises, investments in physical infrastructure have helped the United States recover and thrive after significant challenges. After both the Great Depression and the Great Recession, for example, increased investment in transportation infrastructure was a key part of bringing the American economy back from disaster. The COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic crisis requires a similarly significant response, but it also asks of lawmakers to consider what is next. We can’t just invest in highways—we also need to invest in the technology underpinning the information superhighway. To rebuild from one of the greatest challenges of our time, the United States must invest both in physical and digital infrastructure to secure its recovery. For the last few years, both Democrats and Republicans have called for major infrastructure investments, only for them not to materialize. These efforts to fund infrastructure investment have focused on the physical world—highways, railroads, bridges. While those are important areas for investment, we must not forget the equal importance of digital infrastructure, especially the free and open-source software (FOSS) that is built mostly by volunteer labor and underpins the digital world. FOSS is even working its way into the physical world, as it is built into our phones, cars, and refrigerators. FOSS began in the 1980s as an effort to give developers the ability to tinker with and alter software, which was prevented by most software vendors at the time. This led to the “free” in FOSS being defined as “Free as in Free Speech, not as in Free Beer,” although frequently the software was also free of costs. For years, FOSS was primarily the domain of hobbyists, but as computing and the internet became a larger part of daily life, so too did FOSS. The untiring efforts of countless volunteers collaborating remotely eventually led to a robust FOSS ecosystem. Now, FOSS underpins the entire digital economy in the form of operating systems (Linux, Android, etc.), databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.), and big data and artificial intelligence software (Hadoop, TensorFlow, etc.). Multi-billion dollar companies are regularly built on the back of FOSS. Even Microsoft, whose leadership once called Linux “a cancer” and equated it to communism, has now embraced FOSS and uses it as the core of its Azure cloud computing offering.
