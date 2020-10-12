Ransomware, Proprietary Software and Openwashing
-
Facility services provider Spotless suffers ransomware attack
Integrated facility services provider Spotless has been hit by ransomware, the company has confirmed.
-
The Best 10 Alternatives To Chromium Browser [Ed: Well, this article is terrible in the sense that it recommends "alternatives" that are even more malicious and proprietary software than Chromium itself!]
Planning to switch to a highly secure and lightweight web browser? Your search ends here as this article will provide you with 10 best Chromium Chrome alternatives which are simple to use and packed with plenty of features.
Indeed Google Chrome is a trusted and versatile web browser that is flooded with numerous extensions and features. However, this browser comes with many privacy concerns while being heavy on the system resources which can result in the low battery life of your device.
The open-source browser project behind Google Chrome is Chromium which comes equipped with features related to media, security, and privacy. But if you wish to try some new and best chromium web browsers, you may want to check the below given options.
-
The 0,5 MB of nothing in all Apple Music files
Have you ever bought a storage upgrade for your iPod, iPhone, or Mac to have more room for your Apple Music (formerly iTunes) digital music collection? You may have been filling it with gigabytes worth of empty space.
The music files you purchase from the Apple Music Store (AMS; formerly the iTunes Music Store) contain approximately 6 % of the digital equivalent of nothingness. I’m not referring to silence, but continuous blocks of empty space set aside inside the files. It serves no purpose other than to pad the files to make them 0,5 MB larger. So why is Apple making music files unnecessarily large? and how do you recover the wasted space?
This article is fairly technical, and the topics in it require a fair bit of explanation. You can skip the first 14 paragraphs if you’re only interested in the “why”, or skip the first 17 paragraphs for the “how.”
Music files purchased from AMS is encoded with the Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) using the Apple AAC Encoder. The files are delivered in an ISOM/MPEG (ISO 14496-1) container. This container format is used for different media files including audio, pictures, and movies. The container format has lots of room for implementations to develop their own weird quirks.
-
The Linux Foundation and Fintech Open Source Foundation Announce Keynote Speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum 2020
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-host Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS), a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate adoption of open source software, standards and best practices in financial services, today announced initial keynote speakers for Open Source Strategy Forum (OSSF). The event takes place virtually November 12 – 13 in the Eastern Standard Time (EST), UTC−05:00. The schedule can be viewed here and the keynote speakers can be viewed here.
-
Podcast Academy to Hold First-Ever Awards Show This Spring (Exclusive)
The non-profit group has set a March 28 date for the first annual Awards for Excellence in Audio, nicknamed the Ambies. During the show, the Podcast Academy plans to hand out 23 awards that recognize a range of audio-first work. Winners will receive a gold statue holding a microphone and wearing headphones. (The Ambies has replaced earlier plans to call the awards the Golden Mics.)
The date of the show will put the Ambies in a window when many of the entertainment industry's biggest awards shows, including the Grammys and the Academy Awards, typically take place. That was intentional, says executive director Michele Cobb, who notes that podcasting "is an entertainment medium just like all those others."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 922 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
IVPN Released a GUI Client App for the Linux Platform
IVPN is giving its Linux audience some love, as they have just released a GUI (graphical user interface) app for the platform. The particular VPN (virtual private network) vendor has only recently embraced Linux with a command-line app, but the time for something more user-friendly has come. Many Linux users are used to firing up the terminal to do whatever they need to do, as the power of the command line is undeniable. However, this is not the case for every Linux user nowadays, and having a comfortable GUI client app for your VPN service is nice.
today's howtos
Why Congress should invest in open-source software
In response to past crises, investments in physical infrastructure have helped the United States recover and thrive after significant challenges. After both the Great Depression and the Great Recession, for example, increased investment in transportation infrastructure was a key part of bringing the American economy back from disaster. The COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic crisis requires a similarly significant response, but it also asks of lawmakers to consider what is next. We can’t just invest in highways—we also need to invest in the technology underpinning the information superhighway. To rebuild from one of the greatest challenges of our time, the United States must invest both in physical and digital infrastructure to secure its recovery. For the last few years, both Democrats and Republicans have called for major infrastructure investments, only for them not to materialize. These efforts to fund infrastructure investment have focused on the physical world—highways, railroads, bridges. While those are important areas for investment, we must not forget the equal importance of digital infrastructure, especially the free and open-source software (FOSS) that is built mostly by volunteer labor and underpins the digital world. FOSS is even working its way into the physical world, as it is built into our phones, cars, and refrigerators. FOSS began in the 1980s as an effort to give developers the ability to tinker with and alter software, which was prevented by most software vendors at the time. This led to the “free” in FOSS being defined as “Free as in Free Speech, not as in Free Beer,” although frequently the software was also free of costs. For years, FOSS was primarily the domain of hobbyists, but as computing and the internet became a larger part of daily life, so too did FOSS. The untiring efforts of countless volunteers collaborating remotely eventually led to a robust FOSS ecosystem. Now, FOSS underpins the entire digital economy in the form of operating systems (Linux, Android, etc.), databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.), and big data and artificial intelligence software (Hadoop, TensorFlow, etc.). Multi-billion dollar companies are regularly built on the back of FOSS. Even Microsoft, whose leadership once called Linux “a cancer” and equated it to communism, has now embraced FOSS and uses it as the core of its Azure cloud computing offering.
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 40 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 25 sec ago
12 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago