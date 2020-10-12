IVPN is giving its Linux audience some love, as they have just released a GUI (graphical user interface) app for the platform. The particular VPN (virtual private network) vendor has only recently embraced Linux with a command-line app, but the time for something more user-friendly has come. Many Linux users are used to firing up the terminal to do whatever they need to do, as the power of the command line is undeniable. However, this is not the case for every Linux user nowadays, and having a comfortable GUI client app for your VPN service is nice.

One of the most interesting projects utilizing syslog-ng is Security Onion, a free and open source Linux distribution for threat hunting, enterprise security monitoring, and log management. It is utilizing syslog-ng for log collection and log transfer and uses the Elastic stack to store and search log messages. Even if you do not use its advanced security features, you can still use it for centralized log collection and as a nice web interface for your logs. But it is also worth getting acquainted with its security monitoring features, as it can show you useful insights about your network. Best of all, Security Onion is completely free and open source, with commercial support available for it. From this blog, you can learn how to get started with Security Onion in evaluation mode. This does not mean any limitations, just a simplified setup where all services are installed on a single host. That said, for a production environment, a distributed installation is recommended instead.

During my summer internship at Trail of Bits I worked on osquery, the massively popular open-source endpoint monitoring agent used for intrusion detection, threat hunting, operational monitoring, and many other functions. Available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD, osquery exposes an operating system as a high-performance relational database, which allows you to write SQL-based queries to explore operating system data. My initial task was to port osquery’s startup_items table to Linux. Since the startup_items table is only available on macOS and Windows, we wanted to port it to Linux while keeping the current schema. Porting to Linux is complicated, though; like macOS and Windows, Linux has an indefinite number of locations for startup items, so I needed to parse the data in each location and insert it into the table. This would have been fairly simple, but we couldn’t directly parse the data for the systemd location. Ultimately, we added systemd support to the table through the D-Bus API and created a brand-new table for systemd units.

Several flaws in the BlueZ kernel Bluetooth stack prior to Linux 5.9 are being reported by Intel and by Google (GHSA-h637-c88j-47wq, GHSA-7mh3-gq28-gfrq, and GHSA-ccx2-w2r4-x649). They are collectively being called "BleedingTooth", and more information will be forthcoming, though there is already a YouTube video demonstrating remote code execution using BleedingTooth.

How To Install Mattermost on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mattermost on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn't know, Mattermost is an open-source, private cloud Slack-alternative. A workplace messaging system for web, PCs, and phones, released under the MIT license. As an alternative to proprietary SaaS messaging, Mattermost brings all your team communication into one place, making it searchable and accessible anywhere. Mattermost is "Slack-compatible, not Slack-limited", supporting a superset of Slack's incoming and outgoing webhook integrations, including compatibility with existing Slack integrations. From your existing Slack teams, you can import users, public channel history, and even theme setting colors into Mattermost.

How To Install Transmission on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Transmission on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Transmission BitTorrent Client features a simple interface on top of a cross-platform back-end. Transmission is licensed as free software under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL), with parts under the MIT License. Transmission, like any other BitTorrent client, allows users to download files from the Internet and upload their own files or torrents. By grabbing items and adding them to the interface, users can create queues of files to be downloaded and uploaded. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation Transmission on a CentOS 8.

How to create and run a shell script in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS A script is used in Linux and has written commands into it according to work specifications and assignments. On executing such a script, each command in the script executes in order one by one. The shell is the user-written commands interpreter. A Shell script helps a user with writing and executing multiple commands at the same time. In this article, we will see how to execute shell scripts through command line input. With reference to this particular article, I am using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Before demonstrating how to execute a shell script through CLI, we will first see how to create a shell script.

How to Use Page Styles to Make Better Documents in LibreOffice - Make Tech Easier Modern office software has evolved through a range of tools that can make your document creation efforts simpler. If you are tired of changing the style and format of every paragraph, page, slides, etc., when creating your document, you can make use of the Page Styles to make your job easier. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to set up Page Styles of the LibreOffice word processor.

Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) and Digital Signatures | Linux Journal If you have sent any plaintext confidential emails to someone (most likely you did), have you ever questioned yourself about the mail being tampered with or read by anyone during transit? If not, you should! Any unencrypted email is like a postcard. It can be seen by anyone (crackers/security hackers, corporations, governments, or anyone with the required skills), during its transit. In 1991 Phil Zimmermann, a free speech activist, and anti-nuclear pacifist developed Pretty Good Privacy (PGP), the first software available to the general public that utilized RSA (a public key cryptosystem, will discuss it later) for email encryption and signing. Zimmermann, after having had a friend post the program on the worldwide Usenet, got prosecuted by the U.S. government; later he was charged by the FBI for illegal weapon export because encryption tools were considered as such (all charges were eventually dropped). Zimmermann later founded PGP Inc., which is now part of Symantec Corporation. In 1997 PGP Inc. submitted a standardization proposal to the Internet Engineering Task Force. The standard was called OpenPGP and was defined in 1998 in the IETF document RFC 2440. The latest version of the OpenPGP standard is described in RFC 4880, published in 2007.

LinuxCommand.org is Twenty Years Old... Many years ago, when Linux was young, Linus Torvalds gave a talk at a Linux users group meeting. At this point in Linux history, Linus had to actually use PowerPoint to present his slides as no office suite yet existed for Linux. During his talk he began to discuss the goals of the Linux project. He said something to the effect, "Of course, the true goal of Linux is..." and he brought up his next slide which read "TOTAL WORLD DOMINATION" at which point the audience erupted into complete laughter. At the time, the very idea of this little hobbyist project being able to compete with Microsoft Windows or even mainstream Unix seemed utterly preposterous.

Font Preview: Test Out All Your Fonts Right From The Terminal - YouTube Do you ever forget what your fonts look like, well maybe you need a font previewer such as the aptly named fontpreview. This is a pretty simple shell script which makes use of fzf to select the font, imagemagick to generate a preview of the font and sxiv to actually display the preview itself, the text and preview itself is fully customizable.

Global Search And Replace With Ripgrep If you are even a casual Linux user, you probably know how to use grep. Even if you aren’t a regular expression guru, it is easy to use grep to search for lines in a file that match anything from simple strings to complex patterns. Of course, grep is fine for looking, but what if you want to find things and change them. Maybe you want to change each instance of “HackADay” to “Hackaday,” for example. You might use sed, but it is somewhat hard to use. You could use awk, but as a general-purpose language, it seems a bit of overkill for such a simple and common task. That’s the idea behind ripgrep which actually has the command name rg. Using rg, you can do things that grep can do using more modern regular expressions and also do replacements.

Create Bootable USB Drive With USBImager In Linux - OSTechNix Since the conception of Linux, so many of flavors in Linux operating systems are developed. Most of them can be downloaded from the internet. The downloaded Linux OS is usually a bootable ISO image. You can write it to either a CD or DVD or USB depending on the size of the ISO image. Nowadays, most of us use USB mass storage devices to write the bootable ISO images in Linux and Unix-like systems. There are many applications available to create bootable USB disks in Linux and each application has its own set of distinctive features. Today, we will discuss about one such tool called USBImager.