Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (jackson-databind and tomcat8), Fedora (dovecot), Oracle (firefox, spice and spice-gtk, and thunderbird), Red Hat (flash-plugin), SUSE (ansible, crowbar-core, crowbar-openstack, grafana, grafana-natel-discrete-panel, openstack-aodh, openstack-barbican, openstack-cinder, openstack-gnocchi, openstack-heat, openstack-ironic, openstack-magnum, openstack-manila, openstack-monasca-agent, openstack-murano, openstack-neutron, openstack-neutron-vpnaas, openstack-nova, openstack-sahara, python-Pillow, rubygem-crowbar-client, bind, crmsh, kernel, libproxy, php74, rubygem-activesupport-5_1, and tigervnc), and Ubuntu (dom4j, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-gke-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oem, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-lts-trusty, and linux-hwe, linux-gke-5.0, linux-gke-5.3, linux-oem-osp1, linux-raspi2-5.3).
BleedingTooth: critical kernel Bluetooth vulnerability
Several flaws in the BlueZ kernel Bluetooth stack prior to Linux 5.9 are being reported by Intel and by Google (GHSA-h637-c88j-47wq, GHSA-7mh3-gq28-gfrq, and GHSA-ccx2-w2r4-x649). They are collectively being called "BleedingTooth", and more information will be forthcoming, though there is already a YouTube video demonstrating remote code execution using BleedingTooth.
Google, Intel Warn on 'Zero-Click' Kernel Bug in Linux-Based IoT Devices | Threatpost
Intel and Google are urging users to update the Linux kernel to version 5.9 or later.
Google and Intel are warning of a high-severity flaw in BlueZ, the Linux Bluetooth protocol stack that provides support for core Bluetooth layers and protocols to Linux-based internet of things (IoT) devices.
Osquery: Using D-Bus to query systemd data
During my summer internship at Trail of Bits I worked on osquery, the massively popular open-source endpoint monitoring agent used for intrusion detection, threat hunting, operational monitoring, and many other functions. Available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD, osquery exposes an operating system as a high-performance relational database, which allows you to write SQL-based queries to explore operating system data.
My initial task was to port osquery’s startup_items table to Linux. Since the startup_items table is only available on macOS and Windows, we wanted to port it to Linux while keeping the current schema. Porting to Linux is complicated, though; like macOS and Windows, Linux has an indefinite number of locations for startup items, so I needed to parse the data in each location and insert it into the table. This would have been fairly simple, but we couldn’t directly parse the data for the systemd location. Ultimately, we added systemd support to the table through the D-Bus API and created a brand-new table for systemd units.
Syslog-ng and Security Onion - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
One of the most interesting projects utilizing syslog-ng is Security Onion, a free and open source Linux distribution for threat hunting, enterprise security monitoring, and log management. It is utilizing syslog-ng for log collection and log transfer and uses the Elastic stack to store and search log messages. Even if you do not use its advanced security features, you can still use it for centralized log collection and as a nice web interface for your logs. But it is also worth getting acquainted with its security monitoring features, as it can show you useful insights about your network. Best of all, Security Onion is completely free and open source, with commercial support available for it.
From this blog, you can learn how to get started with Security Onion in evaluation mode. This does not mean any limitations, just a simplified setup where all services are installed on a single host. That said, for a production environment, a distributed installation is recommended instead.
IVPN Released a GUI Client App for the Linux Platform
IVPN is giving its Linux audience some love, as they have just released a GUI (graphical user interface) app for the platform. The particular VPN (virtual private network) vendor has only recently embraced Linux with a command-line app, but the time for something more user-friendly has come. Many Linux users are used to firing up the terminal to do whatever they need to do, as the power of the command line is undeniable. However, this is not the case for every Linux user nowadays, and having a comfortable GUI client app for your VPN service is nice.
today's howtos
Why Congress should invest in open-source software
In response to past crises, investments in physical infrastructure have helped the United States recover and thrive after significant challenges. After both the Great Depression and the Great Recession, for example, increased investment in transportation infrastructure was a key part of bringing the American economy back from disaster. The COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic crisis requires a similarly significant response, but it also asks of lawmakers to consider what is next. We can’t just invest in highways—we also need to invest in the technology underpinning the information superhighway. To rebuild from one of the greatest challenges of our time, the United States must invest both in physical and digital infrastructure to secure its recovery. For the last few years, both Democrats and Republicans have called for major infrastructure investments, only for them not to materialize. These efforts to fund infrastructure investment have focused on the physical world—highways, railroads, bridges. While those are important areas for investment, we must not forget the equal importance of digital infrastructure, especially the free and open-source software (FOSS) that is built mostly by volunteer labor and underpins the digital world. FOSS is even working its way into the physical world, as it is built into our phones, cars, and refrigerators. FOSS began in the 1980s as an effort to give developers the ability to tinker with and alter software, which was prevented by most software vendors at the time. This led to the “free” in FOSS being defined as “Free as in Free Speech, not as in Free Beer,” although frequently the software was also free of costs. For years, FOSS was primarily the domain of hobbyists, but as computing and the internet became a larger part of daily life, so too did FOSS. The untiring efforts of countless volunteers collaborating remotely eventually led to a robust FOSS ecosystem. Now, FOSS underpins the entire digital economy in the form of operating systems (Linux, Android, etc.), databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.), and big data and artificial intelligence software (Hadoop, TensorFlow, etc.). Multi-billion dollar companies are regularly built on the back of FOSS. Even Microsoft, whose leadership once called Linux “a cancer” and equated it to communism, has now embraced FOSS and uses it as the core of its Azure cloud computing offering.
