today's howtos
Different ways to shutdown Ubuntu Linux using command line - Linux Shout
Ubuntu Linux’s latest LTS version is 20.04, however, the commands to shutdown Ubuntu will work on all Linux versions. It doesn’t matter you are on Desktop or Server.
Indeed if we are using the Graphical user interface of Ubuntu Linux then we have GUI shortcuts to Power off, sleep, log out, or shut down the system. However, what about if we want to do the same using the command terminal. Yes, we can do all this from CLI as well.
How to install Finale 26 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Finale 26, Music Notation Software, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Ultra low cost webcam studio | Daniel Pocock’s personal blog
Having a Hollywood-sized budget for visual effects is not much use if people can't hear you.
Before spending any time or money on visual improvements, such as lighting, it is important to conquer sound.
A cost effective solution for many people is something like the Rode smartLav+ combined with Rode's TRRS-to-3.5mm adapter and a 3.5mm extension lead so you can move around the room wearing it.
The extension cable is both cheaper and easier to use than any wireless microphone.
As a bonus, smartLav+ can be used anywhere with a smartphone to record speeches and interviews, like a premium dictaphone.
How to play Deep Rock: Galactic on Linux
Deep Rock: Galactic is a co-op FPS indie game developed by Ghost Ship Games and published by Coffee Stain Publishing. In the game, players assume the role of space dwarves and do various missions (mining, collecting materials, etc.) Here’s how to get the game working on Linux.
The 30 most useful Linux commands - Linux Concept
This article will introduce some practical and common Linux or Unix command , which is the Linux system administrators normally use the command . This article is not a complete list, but a brief list of commands that can be useful when needed. The following will introduce how to use these commands one by one with examples.
How to show dropped packets per interface on Linux - nixCraft
How do I display dropped packets per interface on Linux operating systems from the command line option? How can I determine why a Linux server is dropping packets?The post How to show dropped packets per interface on Linux appeared first on nixCraft.
How to Share a Local Folder with a Remote Host Running on VMWare
In this article, we are going to see how to share a local folder with a remote host running on VMWare Workstation. If you are someone wondering what VMWare Workstation is, it is a hypervisor that runs on X64 Linux and Windows operating systems providing features to run virtual machines.
