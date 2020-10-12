Hardware and Open Hardware Leftovers
-
Tough little Apollo Lake DIN-railer has optional PoE
Arbor’s rugged “ARES-5310” DIN-rail computer runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on Apollo Lake and is equipped with 3x GbE ports, including 2x with PoE, plus 4x USB 3.0, 4x serial, up to 32-bit isolated DIO, 2x mini-PCIe, and more.
Arbor Technology, which early this year released a trio of Rockchip based embedded systems, is launching a compact, DIN-rail mountable embedded computer based on Intel Apollo Lake. The rugged, E-Mark certified ARES-5310 offers an in-vehicle friendly 9-36VDC terminal block input with ignition control and also supports a variety of industrial applications.
The fanless, 180 x 125 x 70mm system runs Ubuntu (Linux 3.1x) or Win 10 IoT on a soldered Atom x7-E3950 or Celeron N3350 with the help of up to 8GB of DDR3L-1866. The system also provides 64GB eMMC storage.
-
Jetson carrier offers mmWave radar, FPD-Link, and GMSL for AI-enhanced sensor fusion
Mistral’s $139-and-up “Neuron Base Board” carrier for the Jetson Nano and Xavier NX offers GbE, HDMI 2.0, CAN, USB, M.2, and optional mmWave radar. A Turbo model adds WiFi/BT, FPD Link III, GMSL, and IMU.
Mistral, which we last heard from in February with its AM65x Industrial SoM built around Texas Instruments’ Sitara AM6548, has entered the market for carrier boards for Nvidia’s AI-enabled, Linux-driven Jetson modules. The Neuron Base Board, which supports the Jetson Nano and newer, higher-end Jetson Xavier NX, is designed for machine vision applications such as edge cameras with object detection and recognition, human activity recognition, robotics, drones, autonomous navigation, radar-camera sensor fusion, and smart retail.
[...]
You can also load Ubuntu 18.04 “natively.”
-
Arduino Blog » Woven fabric becomes on-skin wearable interface
Researchers at Cornell University’s Hybrid Body Lab have been pursuing a novel woven interface that attaches to the user’s skin. Their aptly named WovenSkin integrates electronics into a fabric pattern, including capacitive sensing materials, shape-memory alloys (SMAs), and thermochromic materials to allow for both input and output functionality.
-
Arduino Blog » This bike blinks brightly to the beat!
Natasha (AKA TechnoChic) is a member of a bicycle club that goes for rides at night during the summer, and while off-the-shelf lights are fine, she wanted something a bit more interesting. To accomplish this, while learning more about the technologies involved, she decided to equip her bike with an array of addressable LEDs.
The bike frame’s NeoPixels run on an Arduino Nano 33 IoT, which is connected to a boombox via a 3.5mm jack that enables the LEDs to react to the music. Two other Nano 33 IoT boards are used to drive the lights on each of the wheels, with the eventual goal of linking them wirelessly for central control. The system is powered by a 10,000mAh battery pack along with a pair of 2000mAh LiPos for the wheels to keep things glowing for several hours.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 941 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Games: KeeperRL, Godot Engine and Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 25 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago