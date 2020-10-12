Language Selection

Games: KeeperRL, Godot Engine and Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart

  • Open source dungeon building sim 'KeeperRL' adds in a new Warlord game mode

    Another fine example of open source in action with a commercial indie game here, as the dungeon building sim KeeperRL continues being upgraded. Most recently with KeeperRL Alpha 31, which adds a new Warlord game mode. This new mode allows you to take a "retired" keeper (after you win) and some minions on another adventure through other retired dungeons. Sounds pretty amusing, and gives KeeperRL a fun mode for short-bursts.

  • Godot Engine - Complex text layouts progress report #1

    Hello! bruvzg here, I got hired by the Godot team to work on the complex text layouts and BiDi aware UI implementation. This is the first part that focuses on TextServer API implementation.

  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest is out now and it's great | GamingOnLinux

    Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest is a strikingly beautiful visual novel from Different Tales and Walkabout out now. With Different Tales continuing their Linux support just like with their previous games. Set in the same big fantasy universe as Vampire: The Masquerade, it's set in the centre of modern Europe where you play as Maia, who comes to Poland hoping to trace their family roots. As you do so, you uncover dark family secrets and hidden truths about the last wilderness of Central Europe. As someone who doesn't follow World of Darkness, I appreciated that Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest is a pretty welcoming game to newcomers because it's a properly self-contained story. So it's suitable for pretty much anyone who enjoys a good choice-based visual novel. A genre I tend to struggle with but in this case with the seriously rich artwork, along with the compelling writing it made for quite an engrossing experience.

Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  • Web of Trust, Part 1: Concept

    Every day we rely on technologies who nobody can fully understand. Since well before the industrial revolution, complex and challenging tasks required an approach that broke out the different parts into smaller scale tasks. Each resulting in specialized knowledge used in some parts of our lives, leaving other parts to trust in skills that others had learned. This shared knowledge approach also applies to software. Even the most avid readers of this magazine, will likely not compile and validate every piece of code they run. This is simply because the world of computers is itself also too big for one person to grasp. Still, even though it is nearly impossible to understand everything that happens within your PC when you are using it, that does not leave you blind and unprotected. FLOSS software shares trust, giving protection to all users, even if individual users can’t grasp all parts in the system. This multi-part article will discuss how this ‘Web of Trust’ works and how you can get involved. But first we’ll have to take a step back and discuss the basic concepts, before we can delve into the details and the web. Also, a note before we start, security is not just about viruses and malware. Security also includes your privacy, your economic stability and your technological independence.

  • Sandboxing inside the sandbox: No rogue thumbnailers inside Flatpak

    A couple of years ago, we sandboxed thumbnailers using bubblewrap to avoid drive-by downloads taking advantage of thumbnailers with security issues. It's a great tool, and it's a tool that Flatpak relies upon to create its own sandboxes. But that also meant that we couldn't use it inside the Flatpak sandboxes themselves, and those aren't always as closed as they could be, to support legacy applications. We've finally implemented support for sandboxing thumbnailers within Flatpak, using the Spawn D-Bus interface (indirectly). This should all land in GNOME 40, though it should already be possible to integrate it into your Flatpaks.

  • Automating the edge: Connecting a variety of devices, applications and data

    The IT world we know today is currently going through a phase of decentralization: computation is moving closer to where the data is generated. This means gathering and processing data closer to application, also known as edge computing. In this new world, devices and services are managed outside the traditional management sphere: platforms are pushed outside the data center, devices are spread across huge areas in inaccessible locations and applications run on demand closer to the data.

  • Hands on vDPA: what do you do when you ain't got the hardware

    In the previous post the internals of the vDPA kernel framework were covered. Putting the theory aside, the proof is in the pudding so now it’s time to get our hands dirty and try vDPA out. The obvious issue is the vDPA is a HW based feature requiring vendor NICs that support it. So how can we test vDPA when we don’t have such cards? What can we use instead of real hardware? The answer is a vDPA simulator. The vDPA simulator is a software test device with an IOMMU that is "emulated on a chip." The vDPA device simulator will loopback TX traffic to its RX. The main use cases for the simulated device are feature testing, prototyping and development. With this simulated device, you can set up your own vDPA test/development environment in minutes!

